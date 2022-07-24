Forbes Advocate

Magpies' mighty second half effort for 36-14 win over Orange Hawks

Updated July 25 2022 - 3:04am, first published July 24 2022 - 10:30pm
Charlie Lennon and Coopa Martin bagged a double apiece as Forbes Magpies stepped up in the second half to win against Orange Hawks in Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership match.

