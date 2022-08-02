Forbes Advocate

D Bils, Pipers take out winter squash titles

By Drop Shot!
Updated August 2 2022 - 4:38am, first published 4:00am
By July 28, semis night, Wednesday's leading four teams were: Webbs 168 points, D Bils 144, W Bils 143 and Cogswells 126. Semis were well attended and some close matches kept the pressure on.

