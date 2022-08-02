D Bils, Pipers take out winter squash titles

By July 28, semis night, Wednesday's leading four teams were: Webbs 168 points, D Bils 144, W Bils 143 and Cogswells 126. Semis were well attended and some close matches kept the pressure on.
Court one: Webbs were favourites but Cogswells were competitive till the end with equal match wins though not enough points to topple Webbs losing by 12 to 16.
Next door W Bils versus D Bils was a rather lop-sided affair, all matches were 3-0 to victors D Bils but set points were closer than the 15 point difference would indicate.
Thursday evening's top teams were Hornerys who amassed 194 points, Pipers 167, Millers 161 and Bayleys 159.
Comp high scorers Hornerys despite a great effort with two substitute players lost by two points to Bayleys score of 18 while Pipers despite two match losses still won 21 to 14 over Millers.
The Friday night finals were all systems go for the Wednesday division; but would Webbs as comp leaders fulfill expectations.
Line one's match between Danny and Louise went Danny's way 3-0 and Kimberly Chudleigh took no sets from Marc Hardy but then Hannah Nixon hit well defeating George Falvey 15-7, 15-9, 12-15 and 15-13 giving D Bils a lead of 12 points to Webbs 9.
The last match was expected to be the decider and despite Shannon Raths loss to talented Claire Bayley in the fourth set 15-17 a result of equal match wins and points being 14 all meant a count back was required.
The final tally gave D Bils the win with 186 total set points to Webbs 170. What a close result there folks.
Thursday's final's teams required two subs for each side which equaled things out.
Pipers were perhaps favourites and lead early with two match wins under their belt when Sandy Paterson beat sub Cameron Dale 3-1 and Max Ridley defeated sub Adam Chudleigh in a close set four 19-17.
However, later sub Sandy lost to Jake Shaw 1-3 turning the tide Bayleys way a little, then sub Ben Barnard played Austen Brown in a big match which swung both ways 12-15, 16-14, 14-16, 15-13 and the last set 16-14 gave Ben a well earnt win and Pipers a healthy lead of 16 to 12.
The final match between Darryn and Dan was a very entertaining show but the expected result was achieved by Darryn 3-0 giving his team the 22 points to 13 win.
Congratulations to D Bilsboroughs and Pipers as 2022 Winter Comp champs and thanks to substitute players and all others for their efforts in making our finals night a great one.
