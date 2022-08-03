Growing 'good looking' hay is not easy as any haymaker will attest.
But when it is cut, windrowed and baled under almost perfect conditions, the results are very attractive and the outcome is a premium for the growers.
Advertisement
In the 2021-22 Feed Central National Hay Quality Awards announced in Toowoomba, Qld, Melissa and Anthony Smith, from Bedgerabong, won the title for best lucerne hay for visual appearance in NSW.
When it came to the lucerne feed test it was another Forbes producer taking honours, Ian Davies from Garema.
In the cereal hay feed test, GR and C Gibson from Forbes and contractor Scott Webb claimed the title.
The Smiths told The Land hay production has always been an important enterprise, alongside prime lambs and winter cereals, for them, but it has become a significant earner in recent years.
"We are catering for the chaff market, and try to have the best because it is a premium market," he said.
"The rewards are there but the hay does have to be 'spot on'."
The winning lucerne hay, from a 12-month stand of Aurora, was grown in an 80ha block which could have been irrigated, but did not need to be watered because of the fantastic spring last year.
"We are starting to produce more hay and we entered the competition to get our name out there," Mrs Smith said.
"Our clientele which we have build up through advertising in The Land will still be able to buy our hay, but because we are are now making about four thousand tonnes a year we needed to expand our markets."
Mr Smith admitted it is not always easy to make 'good looking' hay with a high test for nutrition. "But if it is cut at the right time, double conditioned at cutting which allows the hay to dry quickly and baled before it gets too dry, you chances are increased," he said.
"The name of the game is to have returning customers and although there is a fair bit involved in making quality hay, it is a passion."
Presentation in selling any product is 'everything', and Mrs Smith noted when customers arrive at their farm, they can see the baled hay has been made and stored to a high standard.
Feed Central managing director Tim Ford said that like last year, overall hay quality had been affected by the wet season.
"The winners this year put in a massive effort to dodge rain and storm events to produce good quality hay under very trying conditions," Mr Ford said.
"Surprisingly, there was still some reasonable volumes of good hay produced along with a lot of downgraded hay.
"The market is always chasing good quality hay and the majority has sold."
NSW winners included Jerome Shirley, of Bunnaloo, who won both the national best vetch feed test and visual appearance awards and Ben and Robert Shanks, Dubbo, for the best cereal hay visual appearance score.
Advertisement
The NSW feed test award for cereal hay was won by G.R. and C. Gibson, Forbes, and the lucerne winner was Ian Davies from Forbes.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.