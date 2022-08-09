Forbes Advocate

Kirkman wins A Grade medal, weather defeats vets in this week's golf news

Updated August 9 2022 - 3:08am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL IN A DAY'S PLAY: Steve Tranter tees off on the Forbes course. Picture: FILE

MEN'S GOLF

The conditions were ideal and the scoring good in Saturday's monthly medal, with 70 players turning out to enjoy the morning sunshine after wet weather during the week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.