Kirkman wins A Grade medal, weather defeats vets in this week's golf news

The conditions were ideal and the scoring good in Saturday's monthly medal, with 70 players turning out to enjoy the morning sunshine after wet weather during the week.
A field of 56 players contested the monthly medal, a stroke event, on Saturday August 6.
Scott Kirkman won the A Grade with a nett 72 on a countback from runner up Glen Hooper.
Reggie Murray, continuing his good form, won the B Grade with a superb nett 69 from Ian Bown with a nett 70.
C grade winner was Trevor Toole with a nett 75, runner up Harry Quirk with nett 76.
The ball sweep went to 76 nett on a countback. Nearest the pins were S Sallaway on the ninth and C Hanrahan on the 18th.
J Brett won the third hole Pro Shop 'Super Pin' with 4m.
There was no competition on Sunday.
Mother Nature was the winner last Thursday as torrential hit the region causing the weekly 18 hole competition between Forbes and Parkes veteran golfers to be cancelled.
All eyes will now be on competition this Thursday in Forbes where 18 holes in stableford will be played with noms from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.
Golfers will notice several differences during play here in Forbes with several trees removed while other have opened the layout 'up' during recent course renovations.
One thing which hasn't changed is the superb condition of pace and line to the greens, which for years have been rated amongst the best in the country.
Get the clubs out and see for yourself, guaranteed to enjoy even if not playing your best.
Lachlan Valley secretary Beryl Roberts reports players eligible to play in the NSWVGA Medal district final on Thursday August 18 in conjunction with the Parkes Invitation Day are.
Jan - C Clark (WW), J Clyburn (Con), S Howarth (WW); Feb: B McCormick (WW), M Roberts (WW), P Thomas (Con); Mar: B Parker (Fbs), A Davies (Fbs), A Grierson (Fbs); June: R Haug (Cow), S Edwards (Fbs), N Dziuba (Pks); July: S Grace (Gnf), A Rees (Fbs), B Green (Gnf).
The winner of this final will be eligible to contest the state final at the Forbes Golf Club on October 17 and 18.
Something along those lines was overheard last Tuesday during the social 12 hole competition. For the record, this is true.
"This wet, cold and windy weather has see me lose about 30 yards on my drives," one commented.
His playing partner as quick as a flash, "That nothing, I've lost about 100 yards." Like we said earlier, true story.
This did not hinder Anthony Alley who last Tuesday, due to his revised mid-week handicap, won with a solid 32 points from the ever colourful Alex MacKinnon next best with 30 points.
Good to see a 'new' mid-week member in Mike Sutcliffe out enjoying a hit over 12 holes with Tuesday players. A just reward for all his past efforts in contributing heavily towards the annual Classic tournament.
If interested in joining the Tuesday social players over 12 holes each week simply be at the Pro Shop from 9am and you're guaranteed a game.
Not true but worth a mention. The member out getting a lesson. "Can you teach me to hook my tee shots, slice my irons and over-hit my chips and putts?"
The pro - "I don't think so, sir, Why?'
The good 'ol member - "Well you did last time."
Golf, the game that lasts a lifetime.
Last Wednesday, August 3, Blue Sky sponsored a Stableford event which had a small field of 13 players due to a gloomy start to the day.
Winner Kerry Stirling handled the conditions with a good 37 points with Meg Schoefield being runner up with 36 points.
Ball sweep went to Meg, Rose Carroll and Lindy Cowhan. NTP 9th Enid Baker.
Saturday 6th was Stroke and Monthly Medal sponsored by Betlands Joinery with fine conditions attracting 14 players.
Division One winner and also Medal winner was Ev Uphill (19) with 78 Nett.
Division Two Stroke and Medal Winner and closest to the Pin on 18th was Nicole Death (26) with a fine 73 Nett.
Division Three Medal Winner was Lyn Kennedy with 80 Nett. Ball winners were Brianna Duncan and Verna Lane. NTP 9th Sally Crosby.
Thank you to our sponsors and congratulations to all the winners and runners up.
West Wyalong Tournament was cancelled on Sunday 7th and you need to check for the Condobolin Tournament this Sunday 14th with predicted rain.
