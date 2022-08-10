Cattle numbers dive, sheep on the rise at this week's Forbes sales

Numbers dropped again this sale and quality continues to be mixed.
There was both well finished and plainer cattle penned with most of the usual buyers were present and competing.
Yearling steers to processors sold from, 460 to 475c/kg. The unfinished types to feed received from 410c to 480c/kg.
The heifer portion to feed sold from 400 to 480c/kg. The better types to processors sold from 463 to 470c/kg.
Heavy steers and bullocks reaches 479c, grown heifers sold to 458c/kg. Cows lifted with a very limited offering. Heavy cows ranging in price from 338 to 388c/kg.
Lamb quality was fair with a good number of well finished lambs on offer.- Market reporter Krystelle Ridley
Numbers more than doubled this sale with both lamb and mutton showing the increase.
The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market, particularly on the better lambs with the plainer and wooly types seeing less demand.
There was 2,900 new season lambs penned with trade and heavyweights selling from $195 to $220/head.
Old lambs lifted $15 to $20 and more on the neater types.
Trade weight 20 to 24kg sold from $136 to $197/head.
Heavyweights to 26kg received from $175 to $213/head.
Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $195 to $278/head.
Carcass prices averaged from 722 to 783c/kg. Merino lambs sold from $148 to $213/head.
Mutton quality was similar to the previous sale with Merinos making up the majority.
Prices lifted $10/head with Merino ewes selling from $121 to $205/head.
Crossbred mutton ranged in price from $122 to $244/hd.
- Market reporter Krystelle Ridley
Pig sale to be held at the Central West Livestock exchange this Friday, August 12. Agent VC Reid Smith.
