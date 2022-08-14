Put your name on a paver, support Forbes Public School

Forbes Public School Parents' and Citizens Association is once again offering families, past students, local businesses and the wider Forbes community an opportunity to contribute to the Memorial Pathway at the main entrance to Forbes Public School.
The engraved paved pathway was first unveiled in 2005 and has continued to be added to throughout the years.
Principal, Meg Staples, said staff often get asked by families, contractors and other visitors how they can get their name on a paver - and it provides a wonderful entryway to the school.
"Many of our current staff have pavers from when they were students and even our current students delight in finding the pavers donated by older friends, relatives or even their parents from their time at Forbes Public School," she said.
This being the 160th year of Forbes Public School, the school community thought it a wonderful time to make this opportunity available once again.
Pavers can be engraved in type form or with an original hand drawn design and can be purchased for $50.
Order forms can be collected from the Forbes Public School Office (entry via Lachlan St) or by emailing the P&C Association (forbespublicschool@pandcaffiliate.org.au).
All orders and paver designs must be received with payment no later than Friday August 26.
All funds raised from this project will contribute to the new landscaping design and implementation for the school.
