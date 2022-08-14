Forbes Advocate

Put your name on a paver, support Forbes Public School

August 14 2022 - 10:30pm
LEGACY: FPS Staff Mrs Katy Brown showing current FPS Students, Maggie Dooley, Josie Watson and Emily Greig her family paver from her time as a student at FPS. Picture: SUPPLIED

Forbes Public School Parents' and Citizens Association is once again offering families, past students, local businesses and the wider Forbes community an opportunity to contribute to the Memorial Pathway at the main entrance to Forbes Public School.

