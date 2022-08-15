Forbes Advocate

Semi-finals success for two of three junior Platypi sides

August 15 2022 - 6:00am
Our Platypi Under 12s and Under 16s are celebrating semi-finals victory, and on their home grounds after Forbes earned hosting rights for the Central West Junior Rugby games on Saturday.

