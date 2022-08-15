Semi-finals success for two of three junior Platypi sides

Our Platypi Under 12s and Under 16s are celebrating semi-finals victory, and on their home grounds after Forbes earned hosting rights for the Central West Junior Rugby games on Saturday.
Our junior Platypi were named Club Champions for the second year in a row at the conclusion of the regular season, and Forbes hosted Central West Junior Rugby's semi-finals on Saturday.
Advertisement
Forbes had contenders in all three age groups, with only our Under 14s going down to a very slick Mudgee Wombats outfit.
Forbes Under 12s - undefeated this season - have earned their place in the grand final with a 47-10 win against the Dubbo Junior Roos Blue and get this weekend off.
Under 16s defeated Mudgee Wombats 34-19 to progress to the preliminary finals in Cowra this coming weekend.
Our Under 14s came up against a very slick Mudgee side, putting in every effort for a final score of 24-39.
Forbes Junior Rugby president Craig Bruem said 2022 has been a great year for the whole club, with the highest total pointscore earning them club champion status.
"We are punching well above our weight, particularly in the last few years," he said.
"We have got a great culture at the club, we have got great volunteers - people who are prepared to put their hand up and do a bit for the club."
That was on show on Saturday with six games running across two ovals - Grinsted and South Circle - with clubs from Mudgee, Millthorpe, Parkes and Dubbo all converging on Forbes.
"From a club president's perspective I can't speak highly enough of our volunteers," Bruem said.
"This year has been extraordinary how people have stepped up and taken the burden off the committee."
They've stepped up to coach the young players, provide first aid services, run ground control, man the gates and serve in the canteen.
Rugby, like all sports, has had a challenging couple of years with the 2020 season and then the 2021 finals series cancelled due to COVID-19.
"To have a clean slate this year has been really good," Bruem said.
The whole club is celebrating with the 16s, as they progress to the next round of the finals this year.
"The 16s have really earned that spot this year," Bruem said.
"A lot of them have played together since Wallas and they haven't won a premiership, but a few of us really felt they that they were hitting some great form last year when COVID hit.
"They have earned this (finals spot) over a long time so for them to get the chance in the 16s to play the preliminary finals is great to see."
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.