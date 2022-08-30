Golf thrill: Lachlan Alley aces the third

The Div-2 winner was Lachlan Alley whose scoring was a real roller-coaster but overall steady on both halves. The 5-pointer on the 3rd hole followed the 4-pointer on the 1st hole, but thereafter it was uneventful. Lachlan managed 18-18 on each half, with more scoring consistency on the back-9. Runner-up was Matt Duff with 35 points. He was on fire through the front-9 with five 3-pointers, but stumbled badly on the back-9. The two 'wipes' and three 1-pointers were a serious deterrent to a 40+ score.