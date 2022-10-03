Forbes Advocate

Never forgotten: Forbes Rugby Club to host memorial service 20 years on from Bali bombings

October 3 2022 - 3:53am
A memorial service will be held in Forbes on Wednesday, October 12.

October 12, 2022 marks 20 years since blasts in Bali nightclubs tore at the heart of the Forbes community in a way we could never have imagined.

Local News

