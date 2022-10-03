October 12, 2022 marks 20 years since blasts in Bali nightclubs tore at the heart of the Forbes community in a way we could never have imagined.
Twenty five of our own Platypi were there, celebrating the end of the rugby season with their mates. Three were killed that night.
Next Wednesday, the community is invited to gather at the memorial at the Forbes Rugby Club and remember Paul Cronin, Greg Sanderson and Brad Ridley.
The words "never forgotten" often appear with the photos and player numbers of the three boys - 2, 1, 8 - and they won't be. The survivors have gathered quietly on this day every year since.
This year, 20 years on, they're offering the opportunity to the community to gather with them and also pay their respects.
Troy Howe, one of the organisers of the memorial, says many of the young men on that trip have since moved away from Forbes but almost all will gather next week.
The public service will take place at the Bali memorial stone at Forbes Rugby Club next to Lake Forbes at 11.30am.
"It's only going to be half an hour or something, it will be simple, we will lay three wreaths," Troy said.
Survivors and families will then lunch together at a private function.
The Forbes boys were amongst 202 people killed in the bombings, including 88 Australians and 38 Indonesians.
At least another 240 people were injured by the blasts.
The 88 Australians murdered in the bombings have been remembered by federal parliament ahead of next week's anniversary.
"They were not combatants in a war, they were visitors and locals alike," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
"They were gathered in a place of joy because, as Australians have for so long known and cherished, few places are as welcoming as Indonesia. But amid the joy there was malice, terrorists who brought their depravity to Bali."
There actions, he said, brought people closer together.
"In the end they reminded us what is so important to us and to not take for granted what we have built and nurtured," he said.
