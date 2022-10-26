Flood-affected farmers urged to reach out to Rural Aid

Rural Aid is here to help.
A representative is available in Forbes, already reaching out to registered farmers and encouraging others to make contact.
Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said the charity was working in flood-hit areas across NSW as well as Victoria and Queensland.
"Winter crops are approaching harvest, so to see them downgraded or destroyed so close to the finish line is a devastating blow," he said.
"Losing livestock is truly heartbreaking for our farmers, who work so hard to keep their animals alive and healthy.
"Months of hard work and investment has now been written off, alongside people's homes, fences, sheds and machinery."
Rural Aid has been on the front foot responding rapidly to the unfolding situation - sharing its dedicated counselling phoneline with the thousands of farmers in impacted regions and, where safe to do so, mobilising its counsellors to offer one-on-one emotional support to producers on-farm.
Rural Aid has counsellors on the ground in Forbes, NSW and in northern Victoria.
The entire counselling team has been phoning farmers across the flood-impacted regions.
Registered primary producers are also being offered financial assistance as they deal with the devastating effects of the flood.
The wellbeing team is the largest team within Rural Aid, reflecting the priority the charity places on addressing the mental health challenge confronting rural Australia.
Farmers registered with Rural Aid can access counselling support and request financial assistance and fodder for livestock.
Producers that aren't registered are encouraged to do so immediately via www.ruralaid.org.au or by calling 1300 327 624.
They have a new, dedicated counselling line on 1300 175 594.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.