Now, more than ever, it's vital our community support local.
The trees that signal the start of the Find it in Amazing Forbes Christmas promotion are hitting the streets - with every participating business to have one out front or near their front door.
Aaron Acheson says the Business Chamber is incredibly pleased to be able to offer $20,000 in prizes this year.
"It has been a tough year so the Forbes Business Chamber is delighted to have kept the draws to encourage local shopping," he said.
"Forbes has had a tough time with many events cancelled and excess water everywhere causing huge stress to businesses and the community.
"We hope that the Find It In Forbes Christmas Promotion and Christmas Carnival will bring some fun and happiness to all."
Prize draws will begin on Thursday December 1 with the first $500 being electronically drawn.
"All of the sponsor businesses will have a QR code for you to scan when you shop in their business," Mr Acheson said.
"For those people who don't have a phone there will be a sign-on-sheet for you to use. Your details will be entered manually prior to each draw."
There are seven $500 prizes up until Christmas Eve and then 10 X $500, 1 x $1500, 2 x $2500 and 1 x $5000 to be drawn December 24.
Please make sure that electronic entry is filled out correctly. All you need to do is scan the QR Code when you shop, and fill in the details.
Major sponsors and participants are Forbes Shire Council and Forbes Business Chamber.
Gold sponsor is Bernardis; Silver sponsors are Terry Bros Carpet Court and the Forbes Phoenix.
Bronze sponsors are Flannery's Pharmacy, Gunn's Menswear and Embroidery, MD Steel, Steele Technology, Walkers Ag N Vet and WA Knights.
Participating businesses are: all of the above plus Acheson's Mitre 10, Allure On Main, Blue Sky Outdoors, Betta Home Living, Blush Organics, Bowns Sports Power, Brons Hair Design, ChapterTwo, Forbes Automotive Services, Forbes Central Butchery, Forbes Small Engines, HelloWorld, Hozpots Garden Centre, Isabel's Place, Jessica's Beauty, Life Pharmacy, Little Extra's Lifestyle, Loomzys FishNFix, Made Of Fridays, McMillian Industries, News On Rankin, Phillip Wells Optometrist, Robbs Jewellers, The Bakehouse, The Book Dispensary, Turners Furniture One and Undercover Sleepwear and Lingerie.
Huge thanks to supporting businesses Chudleigh and Dobell, Forbes Livestock, MBC, Michael Robinson & Co., Central West Diesel and Woolerina.
Save the date for the Christmas Carnival from 5pm, December 9.
