Forbes Advocate
In Depth

Parkes rugby union players started trend to dress as Elvis for entire duration of Elvis Festival

Christine Little
By Christine Little
December 30 2022 - 1:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How Scott Morrissey, Wayne Osborne, Craig Rusten, Richard Rice and Chris Summerhayes from the Parkes Rugby Union Club look these days without the star-studded Elvis jumpsuits and wigs that made them famous. Picture by Christine Little

They may not have realised it at the time but the Parkes rugby union players who took it upon themselves to dress as Elvis when the Parkes Elvis Festival was in its infancy, had started a movement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christine Little

Christine Little

Parkes Champion Post editor

I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.