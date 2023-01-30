Attila Bertok claims third Forbes title as 2023 Flatlands Hang Gliding championships declared success

They come to Forbes each January for the hot, dry weather and conditions didn't disappoint.
Attila Bertok has claimed his third Flatlands Hang Gliding championship after a top week's flying out of Forbes.
A very happy organiser Vicki Cain said 30 pilots flew six tasks over the eight-day event, a couple of days affected by wet weather but a great result.
Bertok, who comes from Hungary for the event, took open class honours after a strong first couple of flying days.
Olav Opsanger from Norway came in second overall, and Ollie Chitty from Great Britain third.
Five-time World Champion Corinna Schwiegershausen from Germany placed first in the women's competition, with Stuart McElroy first in the sports class.
Presentations were on Australia Day, made all the more special by a surprise visit from three-time World Champion Tomas Suchanek who congratulated the winners.
Cain thanked the pilots who gathered from across Australia and all over the world.
She paid tribute to the work of meet director and scorer Wesley Hill and launching crew Greg Cain, Michael White and Alan Bond.
Tug pilots Blaino, Marco Carelli Bruce Crerar had the job of getting the gliders into the air from Bill Moyes' paddock adjacent to Forbes aerodrome.
"The task and weather committee of Attila Bertok, Ollie Chitty, Jonny Durand and Alexandra Serebrennikova did a super job to set challenging tasks, dodging storms to keep everyone safe," Cain said.
Sponsors Forbes Shire Council, Forbes Aeroclub and NSW Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association help make the event possible.
