News from the bowling greens: strong showing in club championship games

Despite rain showers on Sunday more club championship bowls were played along with games in much finer conditions earlier.
In Major Singles Glenn Kearney commented he and Greg Gunn had played better but was still happy with his 25-17 win over the staunch club supporter winning 25-17 over 21 ends. After it was 6-all at six ends Glenn hit the lead, one he never gave away leading 14-12 after 12, 19-17 after 17 winning the last four 6-0.
Ben Nicholson led from the first end to down Cliff Nelson 25-15 in 24 ends leading 13-5 after 11, 16-11 after 16 to only loose another two ends in the run to the finish.
'Bert' Bayley showed his vast sporting experience to win 26-9 over 'Pooch' Dukes who despite losing last weekend can still be proud of his recent record in club championship matches. 'Bert' won 26-9 in 20 ends coming from 3-6 behind after six to have it 12-6 after 11. He did not back off to dominate to the finish.
In Major Pairs Alf Davies and Christian West may have advanced with a 21-20 win over Laurie Crouch and Troy Clarke in the scheduled 21 ends but they had to hang on for dear life at the end.
Alf and Christian looked comfortable early leading 14-4 at 'half time' then 21-11 after 17 before it became very exciting with Laurie and Troy going on a scoring spree over the last four ends with a five, two two's to finish winning the last with a single. So close yet so far in a great game witnessed by quite a few supporters on a damp Sunday.
It has come down to the final of A and B Pairs with Terry Molloy and 'Pooch' Dukes schedules to meet Rob Priest and 'Booza' Bolam who accounted for Brett Davenport and Glenn Kearney in the semi final last weekend 21-14.
They to had an outstanding finish with the score against them 13-12 after 14 ends winning the run home 9-1.
Last WEDNESDAY six games of pairs where Alf Davies stood out skipping for Tony Bratton winning 19-11 over Barry White and Cheree Vincent as well as the in-house raffle which will also have Cliff Nelson heading to the Flint St Butchery.
Tony and Alf shared honours with Barry and the 'Princess of Eugowra' 8-all after 11 with the score only 12-11 after 15 before they won the last three ends 7-0.
Kerry Dunstan and Terry Molloy held on to win 22-20 in 20 ends over Jim Maloy and Lyall Strudwick who almost stole 'the show' winning the last two ends 4-0. Also close was the win by Barry Shine and Dale Scott taking the last end with a double for a 20-18 over John Baass and Don Craft.
Ray Sanderson home from the South Coast is enjoying his sport leading for John Kennedy to win 28-9 over Fred Vogelsang and Geoff Coles only losing four ends in total.
Max Vincent and Noel Jolliffe won 18-8 over Ron Thurlow while in the last Rick Stewart and Cliff Nelson played out a 20-all draw in 20 ends with Geoff West and Paul Doust.
THURSDAY afternoon for the $540 jackpot resulted in four games of pairs and one in triples with Cheree Vincent the star player recording two resting touchers while Tara-Lea Shaw picked up one.
In triples Cliff Nelson, Bruce Jones and 'Pooch' Dukes won 21-9 over Allan Hilder, Darryl Griffith and 'Booza' Bolam in 17 ends leading 19-5 after 11.
Terry Molloy went searching for cash leading for Viv Russell winning 34-18 over 'Bessy' Besgrove and Peter Hocking in 22 ends leading 17-5 at half time. Over the same course Bob Grant and Dale Scott won the last end to win 16-15 over John Baass and Tony Bratton.
In the last two games Cheree Vincent and Lyall Strudwick won 24-15 over Tara-Lea Shaw and Denny Byrnes, also in 22, while Max Vincent and Warren Keep won 21-16 in another 22 end game over Joyce Boland and Scott McKellar.
SUNDAY morning saw the final round of the Gunn's Mensland trophy taken out by Al Phillips with a total of 40 points from Russell Hodge next best on 36. Organisers said the support of sponsors such as that of Greg Gunn is much appreciated and reasons as to why sports like bowls continue to prosper in the town.
Jackpot for last Sunday's play was $180 which went unclaimed while Dale Scott did claiming a resting toucher as did Harold Coleman and Troy Clarke had luck in the raffle.
On the green Grahame Riley and Al Phillips won 12-6 over Michael Coles and Allan Smith in the scheduled 16 ends. It was 6-all after 11, the rest is history. Jamie Dukes playing injured led for Russell Hodge winning 14-11 over Peter Tisdell and Dale Scott after it was 7-all after nine then 9-all after 12.
Only one separated Lindy Bokayer and Allan Hilder winning 14-13 over 'Bessy' Besgrove and Denny Byrnes while Tara-Lea Shaw and John Cutler shared the honours at 15-all with Terry Molloy and John Kennedy.
This Sunday 7th May will be the Pam Stevens Memorial. Pam was a long term member of the club and very active bowler, a great asset to the club and those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
OFF THE GREEN - Just a couple of weeks until the visiting bowlers from Canberra arrive where they expect to have a bus load of up to 40 bowlers.
Play will be on Friday May 19 commencing at 11.30am, cost $25 including lunch.
The club is looking for a good number of local players to create a social atmosphere mix on and off the green with our visitors. Those interested are asked to put their name down on the nomination sheet within the club.
ZONE 4 2023 pennants champions have been announced - Grade 2 Mudgee; Grade 3 Gulgong; Grade 4 Majellan; Grade 5 Parkes Railway; Grade 6 Canowindra; Grade 7 Mudgee.
MOTHERS DAY - Steak By The Lake on Mothers Day, Sunday May 14, 12 midday to 2pm. Along with lunch be entertained by Geoff Hush. Bookings essential. If inclined for a different choice the Chinese Restaurant will also open. Great way to thank the lady/mother/partner in your life.
THE USUAL - and worth reminding - social bowls every Wednesday morning, Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning. Pool comp every Friday evening. Happy Hour on Friday 4.30-6pm (and raffle), also Happy Hour Sunday 12-1.30pm and bingo Friday afternoon.
Shaoming Golden Century Chinese Restaurant serving every Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-9pm. Visiting the club any Wednesday evening to be in the jackpot draw. Pretty simple really, no entry fee for members in draw, excellent surrounds and atmosphere, delicious/tempting dinner. Really, the 'Bowlie' has it all. Remember the draw is 7pm which jackpots if not won from the starting point of $100.
Having a function, the 'Bowlie' caters for all, big or small in a friendly atmosphere hard to match. For full details on all news at the club involving functions to bowls phone 6852 1499.
All lady bowlers are missing their dear friend and treasurer Annie Mackay wishing her a speedy recovery and return home.
On Wednesday May 10 it is a special Mother's Day bowls day, everybody is invited to play. Names in by 9.30am for a 10am start. Lunch will be provided.
In Major Fours run and won by Jill Taylor, Sandra Priest, Kerry Roach, and Lyn Simmons with runners-up Irene Riley, Cheryl Hodges, Lindy Cannon, and Colleen Liebich.
