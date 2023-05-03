Forbes Advocate
News from the bowling greens: strong showing in club championship games

By Forbes Sports and Recreation Club
May 3 2023
Gunns Mensland Trophy winner Al Philips with Greg Gunn. Picture by Tara Shaw
Gunns Mensland Trophy winner Al Philips with Greg Gunn. Picture by Tara Shaw

CLUB CHAMPIONSHIPS

Despite rain showers on Sunday more club championship bowls were played along with games in much finer conditions earlier.

