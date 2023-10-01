Forbes Advocate
Home/News/Local News

Ian's all smiles with role at Acheson's, thanks to Aruma

By Aruma
October 2 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Thompson is delighted to be on board with Acheson's Mitre 10. Picture by Aruma
Ian Thompson is delighted to be on board with Acheson's Mitre 10. Picture by Aruma

You'll find a friendly new face when you drop into Acheson's Mitre 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.