Ian's all smiles with role at Acheson's, thanks to Aruma

You'll find a friendly new face when you drop into Acheson's Mitre 10.
Ian Thompson is a Forbes local whose life has been changed for the better thanks to NDIS funding and support from the community.
Within one week of gaining one-on-one support with his disability service provider, Aruma, Ian has made leaps and bounds towards achieving his goals.
"Ian has grown a lot in the last year, but since gaining one-on-one support, he is a new guy," Aruma's Service Lead Community, Amy Mongan, said.
Ian receives support from and resides in a Supported Independent Living home, run by one of Australia's largest not-for-profit disability service providers, Aruma.
Currently supporting over 5,000 adults and children with a disability, upholding the human rights of all people with a disability is at the centre of all they do.
"We have been advocating for Ian to have one-on-one support for ages as he didn't want to feel limited to group support. Finally securing that for Ian has been a dream come true and we've already seen such fantastic results," continued Amy.
Within the first week of Ian's support staff working in a one-on-one capacity, they landed him a work experience opportunity at the local Mitre 10 store.
"Ian is chuffed. He is very excited to be on board," Amy said.
"Getting his uniform was the most exciting thing, and he loves to wear it to day program and tell his friends about it."
Jacinda Acheson of Acheson's Mitre 10 said they're happy to have Ian on the team.
"He comes in with so much positivity and loves to get out there and help," Jacinda said.
"When his support workers first approached us, we couldn't say no."
There is a feeling of camaraderie and community throughout the town which is something the Aruma team are extremely thankful for.
"Forbes is a small town, and to have the community be so inclusive is amazing," Amy said.
"It's really something special and we're so proud of our community."
