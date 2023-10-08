Forbes Advocate
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Vale Peter Cox, a legend of theatre

October 9 2023 - 9:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A former Forbes teacher is being remembered for his contribution to theatre - in our community and beyond - after his passing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.