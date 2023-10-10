Big things are coming to the Trundle ABBA Festival that takes place this Saturday for the first time in four years.
And according to festival manager Hayley Roach the Trundle community is beyond excited.
"Everybody is ready," she said.
"The businesses are dressed up, the houses are even dressed up in all their ABBA bling.
"The Trundle Multipurpose Service down the end of the street have a sign up saying 'ABBA a good festival' which I thought was ingenious!"
This will be Hayley's first time seeing and delivering the Trundle ABBA Festival and she and her team have pulled out all the stops.
As there has always been, there will be lots of live music - DJ Digs and Disco Revolution, Blues Brothers Rebooted, Wild Things Run, Parkes trio Amitie and world's number one ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again.
But there are some new innovations too - what Hayley considers the next big attraction after Bjorn Again is the giant disco ball.
"Disco balls are the theme this year," she said.
"Get ready to experience the big disco ball. Give it a spin and watch as the festival lights reflect and glimmer across the festival."
Hayley found its creator Joel Adler who designed the disco ball to be interactive.
"He couldn't think of a better place for it, he was really thrilled about it," she said.
"This kinetic artwork is designed to be played with and danced next to. I can't wait to see it at night, reflecting the lights into the night sky.
"It will leave Sydney on Friday morning and arrive in Trundle that afternoon.
"It's a festival full of big things - [in Australia] we have the Big Banana, the Big Prawn, the Big Pineapple and now Trundle has the big disco ball!"
The third big attraction will be fireworks after Bjorn Again's performance around 9.15pm to conclude what will be a cracker of a day and night.
The festival train is a big to-do as well, Hayley is calling it the Waterloo Express and 250 tickets have been sold on it. There are still some spaces left, so if you're interested book on the festival website.
"We're pulling out the red carpet, there'll be music, a photo wall and a touch of glamour," Hayley said.
"And if you're not on the train we're encouraging everyone to head down there when it arrives to give it a big cheer."
Trundle's main street will come alive once again with markets in the War Memorial Hall, music, competitions, food vans and vendors.
The Trundle main street revitalisation works which have been ongoing for more than 12 months, have been completed in time for it to warmly welcome the hundreds of visitors to town this weekend.
"Council has invested a lot of money to upgrade the main street which includes a community hub and gardens," Hayley said.
"People who have been coming to the festival for years will really like it because it looks amazing."
Hayley has a few surprises in store for festival goers, one that includes the ABBA song I Have A Dream and she's encouraging everyone to learn it now.
"At some point that's just going to happen, that's all I'm saying about it, that's my teaser element I'd like to throw in there," she said.
There's also going to be messages from celebrities played on the big screen before Bjorn Again takes the stage.
The gates to Berryman Oval will open from 12pm, where inside there are 20 food vendors, some selfie stands and excitingly TV presenter from Studio 10 Tristan MacManus is festival host.
"You name it we've got a food van for it," Hayley said.
Don't forget to dress in your ABBA best as the popular best dressed competition will see judges roam the street and festival site looking for entrants who will be invited on stage to announce the winner.
A special trophy and medals have been donated for this competition from the family of the late Celia Vild from Sydney who passed away from cancer and who loved ABBA and the ABBA Festival.
A silver, sparkly dancefloor is also a new addition.
"It's the first [ABBA] festival by council after last year didn't go ahead and we only had the concert so we're super excited," Hayley said.
"The weather is looking favourable for the festival and ticket sales are going well, we've sold about 1700.
"There's definitely value for money in it this year.
"It's a massive day for Trundle and the community, obviously they want everyone to have a good time so they leave with a good impression of Trundle."
Hayley encourages festival goers to purchase their tickets before they arrive in Trundle, not only will you beat the queue but you'll save $10.
She also recommends bringing your camping chairs and picnic rugs for comfort.
There are a few supporting events this year - the Trundle Pink Ribbon Night, one event that's been ongoing for seven years has always been held on the eve of the Trundle ABBA Festival.
It's raised more than $100,000 for the Cancer Council and its fight against women's cancers thanks to the incredible efforts of hosts Carolyn Keep and Debbie Veale.
It takes place at 6pm on Friday, October 13 at the Trundle Golf Club.
Before everything kicks off on Saturday, people are invited to take part in an ABBA themed Parkes Park Run at Northparkes Oval the morning of the festival.
A great way to limber up before a big day and night of dancing, they're welcoming and encouraging all manners of satin, sparkles and super trouper visitors to join in. Walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate - it's up to you!
It takes place at 8am. Attendance is free, but registration is essential - www.parkrun.com.au/northparkesoval.
