Tribute to an Aussie legend: Vale Wilf Norris OAM

Updated November 3 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:34pm
Our community - and country - have lost a legend with the passing of Wilf Norris OAM. Here is his story, as read by son Laurie Norris at his funeral at Eugowra on Saturday, October 28.

