A massive $27,000 has been raised at another extremely successful Trundle Pink Ribbon Night, all going towards the Cancer Council and research into women's cancers.
In its eighth year, dedicated organisers Carolyn Keep and Debbie Veale were thrilled to reveal they and the hundreds of people present had raised $27,228.75 on October 13, the eve of the Trundle ABBA Festival.
The auction alone brought in $14,678.
It's all edged the grand total figure the Trundle Pink Night has raised over those eight years to nearly $150,000, now standing at $146,670.98.
"For those of you [who] know me I'm rarely stuck for words but you all blew Deb and I away at our eighth Pink Night," Carolyn told the charity fundraiser's followers on Facebook.
"We couldn't fit another ticket in that barrel!
"...A massive thank you to everyone who donates, who turn up every year, who purchase tickets and auction items, and the Pink Team, what a fantastic effort for our little town."
The event was moved to the Trundle Golf Club this year, with about 700 people reported present.
The A Town Like Trundle Facebook page posted a photo of the crowd with the words "Ever wondered what 700 people at the Trundle Golf Club looks like - wonder no more".
"I'm sure you'll all agree this was a very memorable weekend, our thanks and gratitude to you all," Carolyn said.
"We are making a difference and helping shape a cancer-free future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.