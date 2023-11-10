Forbes Advocate
We remember: Forbes' flying ace of WWI, Elwyn Roy King

November 11 2023 - 4:30am
Group Captain Elwyn Roy King. Picture Australian War Memorial
How long is it since you've stopped to look at the photos and stories of the diggers on the walls of Club Forbes?

