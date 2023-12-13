Mighty task of saving Eugowra's history continues, with recognition for the team

The task of salvaging Eugowra's history from the mud has taken another big step forward.
Volunteers have unpacked 25 crates that were placed in cold storage for preservation after the disaster of 14 November 2022.
The mud has been carefully washed from war-time military uniforms and early images of the community, books of meeting minutes dating back more than 100 years are now drying out.
It's been an incredible volunteer effort and the town has had a lot of support, Eugowra's museum chairperson Ray Agustin said.
The vast majority of the museum's collection has been saved, thanks to the efforts of local and visiting volunteers as well as expert consultants with specialist knowledge provided through NSW Museums and Orange Regional Museum.
It's likely to still be months before the Museum reopens: the internal walls are to be replaced and work continues to get items ready for display again.
But so much progress has been made - and now those working on disaster response at the museum have been recognised at the IMAGINE Awards.
Eugowra Historical Museum and Bushranger Centre was honoured with highly commended in the Innovation and Resilience Award, and Mr Agustin recognised with highly commended in the Volunteer Achievement category.
It's acknowledgement that the disaster response is going in the right direction, Mr Agustin said.
That's the response from all involved, he pointed out: the local volunteer and committee, the team from Orange Regional Museum, consultant Hayley Lavers and many others.
Volunteers from museums in surrounding towns and those with no previous connection to the town alike have got their hands dirty for the cause.
One man was travelling through the town and stopped to see if he could help.
"He spent a week here - it's phenomenal," Mr Agustin said.
With tools ranging from industrial vacuum cleaners to tiny paintbrushes, they have worked to remove the flood mud from some of the museum's unique displays: the McMillans' Braveheart wagon for one.
