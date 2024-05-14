First grade win caps top day for Platypi

The Platypi were just one match short of a clean sweep of success from first grade to the Under 12s on Saturday.
Although the weather caused the cancellation of planned family day activities, Forbes rugby club had a stellar day on the field.
First grade recorded a 27-14 win over Orange Emus in an effort assistant coach and player Andrew Hubbard was pleased with as a sign of the side's improvement.
"If we concentrate on what Mahe (Fangupo) is putting into us at training - our systems and everything - I think if we can stick to them for a full game I think that should hold us in good stead for a lot more wins," he said on Monday.
And there were some outstanding performances from the side on Saturday.
"Matt Coles while he was on there," Hubbard mentioned for one. Unfortunately injury took Coles out reasonably early in the second half, the club waiting for an update on when he'll be able to return to play.
Tikoko Noke was back following suspension and had an outstanding game up front, Peni Guanimeke scored a try in an excellent return to the field for the Platypi.
The hosts took an early lead in the first grade game in patchy weather at Grinsted Oval, leading 15-0 at half time, then points each way for 22-7.
Emus closed the gap to 22-14 with 20 minutes to go, Hubbard bemoaning that struggle in the middle after an outstanding start.
"We sort of went away from our structure a little bit," he said.
"We went away from it and we struggled to get back to it a little bit and that probably did hamper us a little bit in the middle of the game."
But given the slippery conditions there were a lot less errors than the previous week's loss to Orange City, and a lot better ball handling.
"Our scrum was really dominant - and they were a pretty good pack - and we took to to them which was good," Hubbard said.
The first grade win highlighted a great day, with the club scorecard:
Overall the club is gaining momentum. Numbers are excellent, with the sort of levels of interest where the Platypi are looking at three grades to ensure everyone gets game time.
"We don't want to turn players away, the more the merrier, we want to build the club," he said.
The Second XV that won on Saturday are a quality side, and Hubbard says that bodes well for the club as a whole.
Next up for the Platypi is a road trip to Dubbo to take on the Roos.
"Dubbo look like they've hit some form, it'll be a good contest that's for sure," Hubbard said.
The side is still to be announced, with Miniti Tonga injured and Hubbard waiting for a report after being red-carded late in Saturday's match.
But Hubbard is expecting Luke Bevan to return, and to see Will Bevan coming back through soon too.
