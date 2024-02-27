A true gentleman: vale Michael Richardson

A thanksgiving service was held at St John's Anglican Church Forbes on February 16, and the following eulogy was read by Hugh Ellis.
Michael came into our lives some 50 years ago, and together with my siblings Marc, Stuart and Rachel we have put his story together today.
Michael's father sailed from the UK to Australia late in 1923, followed by Nell, the woman he had been courting, a year later and they were married a day after her arrival. At first they lived on a leased property "Kurrajong Park" at Bogan Gate and soon after they moved to 'Flower Dale' at Bedgerabong. Michael's brother (Jack) was born in 1925 and Michael in 1930.
Both brothers completed their primary education at home on the farm through 'correspondence school' and Michael subsequently went to board at Beecroft Grammar School in Sydney (at the age of eight), and then to Kings in Old Government House Parramatta and left in 1946, a year short of gaining his leaving certificate as his father was desperate for help on the farm. (For four years during the war, Jack and Michael did not see their parents at school due to petrol rationing.) Michael could recall the slit trenches dug around Old Government House for air raid protection during the war. He used to collect water in these trenches for the vegetable gardens which supplied all the veggies for the school kitchen. He had a very green thumb, be it in the veggie garden, flower garden, orchard, or in latter life in the paddock.
Michael was pleased to return to the farm, albeit his mother was less impressed with him leaving school early; she thought he would have made a good vet. Times were tough, so Michael and his father went contracting to make ends meet. They ploughed, sowed crops and made hay - all with horses. He was very capable with a team of five or six horses. During his lifetime, he saw incredible changes in farming - literally from horses to modern day farming equipment.
Michael told many funny stories of his times with draught horses, like the time he was cutting hay and had a block on the cutter bar. He stopped to clear it beside a hollow tree which had a bees nest in it. Needless to say the horses were stung and took off at the double. Michael realised what was happening and grabbed for the seat which came off in his hands. Luckily, the reins became wrapped around the axle and reined the horses in.
Also, the time two horses got away with the lorry carrying fencing gear behind them. Michael had forgotten to put the parking brake on, which consisted of a stick between the spokes of a wheel, the horses were heading for home at pace when they decided to go either side of a large sapling. They came to an abrupt halt.
Our father, Joe Ellis, visited Flower Dale in 1949 while studying agriculture in SA, as Michael's parents through marriage, were the nearest thing he had to relatives in Australia. Michael subsequently visited our parents in 1957 in SA. Little did they know that these early associations would lead to profound relations in latter years.
In 1974 our father contacted Michael to see if I could do my farming prac later that year at Flower Dale. This was my introduction to the property and as this arrangement continued we developed a strong working relationship.
Michael's bachelor years came to an end in 1976 when he and Barbara married in Adelaide. At the reception we presented him with a medal that read, "The most amazing instant father". We were overjoyed and genuinely happy that mother would once again be in a loving relationship, (following our father's death in 1974). We also gained four new cousins, who with their families have become close and we love dearly.
Rachel was still in primary school and so she joined Michael and Barb at Flower Dale. Michael could not have been more considerate of us all, to the extent that he bought a house on a nearby farm, called The Willows, moved it next to the Flower Dale homestead and built it on!
Michael's generosity saw me become a partner in the 'Flower Dale' farming partnership. We enjoyed a very happy and successful working relationship for many years.
Michael was an excellent stockman: he was very comfortable on a horse; loved their company but in latter years used a motor bike to muster. His stock were always quiet and calm. He was successful in many 'Hook and Hoof' competitions and on several occasions was awarded 'Most Successful Exhibitor'. In 1960 Michael purchased the property "Seven Hills" at Mullion Creek where he ran sheep and cattle. It complimented Flower Dale well, and often had feed when it was dry to the west.
Michael's brother Jack died in 1982. It was a great shock for Michael to lose his brother and great friend.
Michael and Barb travelled overseas on a number of occasions, including to visit Rachel when she was in Italy and later in France. Their last overseas trip was in 2010 cruising from Budapest to Amsterdam and they stayed the best part of a week with niece Linda and Chris in Paris.
Of course, trips to Adelaide were a dime a dozen. A quick trip to Adelaide from Forbes would be a burden to many, but for Mum and Michael it was a tonic, as were trips to Sydney, Bathurst, and many other places, the incentive being visiting family and friends.
Michael served on the Jemalong Shire Council, although we concluded that this was probably not his most comfortable environment as he leaned far more towards doing than bureaucracy. He also served on the Forbes District Hospital Board, he was a life member of the Bedgerabong Show Society and numerous other local committees.
Michael joined Probus in 2002 and had a long association with the community group, including a period as president. It seemed a very happy and practical association. The National Trust toured Flower Dale in 1986. The rammed earth construction of the original house, together with a truly beautiful garden, certainly warranted such a tour.
We all appreciated: the magnificent garden being an oasis during many a scorching summer; Marc and Barry and their children coming from Adelaide for their annual visit to the farm; attending the Bedgerabong Show; with produce being entered in the names of grandchildren and to their delight, often winning a prize; Picnics in the paddock. Michael and Barb's speciality. Dining off the tray of the ute.
Who could forget Basil the beagle and the cat named Perkins (because he purred loudly) and Briggs and Stratton!
And then there was Sput, the old sheep dog, who was deaf and half blind. He had a bad habit of slipping off the back of the ute or bike when he saw a mob of sheep. Michael stopped to open a gate into a paddock of freshly baled hay and when he returned to drive the ute through Sput was tearing around the bales thinking the sheep were particularly stubborn that day. Michael caught him and he looked very embarrassed.
Having lived through numerous floods Michael had many a story to tell. In 1960, Jane (our aunt) visited during a serious flood. She caught a taxi, of all things, out as far as she could go and Michael met her on a tractor with an armchair lashed to the 3 point linkage. With the luggage strapped to the mud guards they made their way back to Flowerdale making quite a bow wave much to the frustration of some farmers topping up their levee banks!
Michael and Barb decided to retire in 2007 and built a modest house in Berkley St Forbes. This finished an 85 year family association with Flower Dale for Michael. In our minds and that of the Richardson Family, it is impossible to separate Flower Dale from Michael.
Moving from Flower Dale must have been a huge wrench for Michael, but to his credit, he made the move at a time of their choosing.
As Barb's children, we are forever grateful to Michael for his kindness and caring of our Mother as her dementia increased. Michael's concern, gentleness and patience meant Barb could be cared for at home for as long as possible.
When Barb died in 2019, Michael was very well supported by his wider family. There was a great deal of love displayed in subsequent years through visits, video calls, flowers and cards over the time Michael was at Jemalong.
We would like to thank the staff at Jemalong for their care of Michael. We were particularly moved by the number of staff who said "what a fine gentleman Michael was" and that they would miss him dearly. We would especially like to thank Gwen and Mary, who facilitated a weekly video hook up to the distant family members.
Michael was a totally reliable, decent person, a fine farmer, proud of his property, his stock, crops and pastures. He was devoted to his wife Barb for 43 years. He was the essence of an Australian farmer and grazier: growing up on the farm; nurturing his property and stock; accepting drought and flooding rains; a committed supporter of the local church and community and always welcoming and supportive of his extended family and his many friends.
We will be forever grateful that he came into our lives. He was a fine example to us all and in every sense of the word, he was, a true gentleman.
