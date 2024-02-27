A true gentleman: vale Michael Richardson

Both brothers completed their primary education at home on the farm through 'correspondence school' and Michael subsequently went to board at Beecroft Grammar School in Sydney (at the age of eight), and then to Kings in Old Government House Parramatta and left in 1946, a year short of gaining his leaving certificate as his father was desperate for help on the farm. (For four years during the war, Jack and Michael did not see their parents at school due to petrol rationing.) Michael could recall the slit trenches dug around Old Government House for air raid protection during the war. He used to collect water in these trenches for the vegetable gardens which supplied all the veggies for the school kitchen. He had a very green thumb, be it in the veggie garden, flower garden, orchard, or in latter life in the paddock.