Playgroup is back at Forbes Youth and Community Centre, join us to celebrate

Thursday Playgroup (a NSW Playgroup) has two reasons to celebrate come March 21.
Firstly, they are back in their pre-flood event home at the Forbes Youth and Community Centre and secondly they are celebrating National Playgroup Week.
"We are so excited to be back at the Youth Centre, it feels like our home," says Playgroup President, Courtney Parker.
"We do our best to make new families welcome and we love the happy vibe we have in our Playgroup".
The Youth Centre has undergone extensive renovations and is looking spick and span ready for the many user groups who are now returning to their venue.
To celebrate National Playgroup week the Playgroup families are opening the doors to families new to Playgroup to come along and try out Playgroup for the morning. The usual activities will be available plus a range of Easter crafts for children and morning tea will be provided. This is a great opportunity for families to come along and see what Playgroup has to offer.
Forbes North SaCC Facilitator, Maree Yapp has been with Playgroup throughout the transitions from Covid to flooding and back again to the Youth Centre.
As more families are dealing with limited access to early childhood learning and care, more grandparents, carers and nannies are coming along to Playgroup.
"Everyone brings something new to our groups and if they are ok with paint, glue, sand and books they are welcome at our groups," Maree said.
