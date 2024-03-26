The life-changing message of Easter

There was a 15-year-old girl whose life was one drama after another.
She came from a family that had no hope.
This girl, if she continued down the path of the family, would either end up in jail or dead through her life choices.
Having been put into a psychiatric ward at 15 years of age and also facing charges for smashing into three cars at the age of 12 was facing juvenile detention.
She was angry, scared without hope or a future, and no way out of her current situation. But something happened.
The Magistrate - instead of sending her to juvenile detention - sent her to a place called "Beth Shalom".
It was a two-storey house that introduced this 15-year-old now turning 16 to a person named Jesus.
The girl found out that this Jesus came as a baby and lived among us to save her from her sins. But how was this possible when no one else could save her? She could not even save herself.
These are the truths she found out from the introduction to Jesus.
Firstly, having lived in a home of violence and never knowing real love she didn't love herself. She discovered that God loved her.
John 3:16 says - For God expressed His love for the world in this way: He gave His only Son so that whoever believes in Him will not face everlasting destruction but will have everlasting life.
Second she discovered that it was true that Jesus did rise from the dead.
1 Corinthians 15:3-8 says - For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received: that Jesus Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures, and that he appeared to Cephas (Peter), then to the twelve. Then he appeared to over five hundred brothers at once, most of whom remain until now, but some have also fallen asleep. Then he appeared to James, then to all the apostles, and last of all, as to the child born at the wrong time, he appeared to me also.
Third she also discovered her sins were forgiven and that her sickness of heart and the violence she had suffered and her sins were consumed with the peace found in Jesus - Isaiah 53:4-5 says - Surely, He (Jesus) has borne our sickness and carried our suffering; yet we considered him plagued, struck by God, and afflicted. But he was pierced for our transgressions. He was crushed for our iniquities. The punishment that brought our peace was on him; and by his wounds we are healed.
Now the girl, knowing the truth of Jesus, had a choice: to keep going down the path she was on or to begin to trust in Jesus and allow Him to change her life.
This is what Easter is about - hope! Repenting of her sin and choosing to follow Jesus changed the direction of her life forever. She may not be perfect, but Jesus is, and in Him all can change the direction and destination for their lives for the better.
That was 51 years ago and I have never regretted the choice I made. Easter can be a time of finding the only Hope for the problems of this world, and I am one person who is truly thankful for the Easter message of Hope.
God's plan of salvation (saving us from our sins and offering new life in Jesus) is offered freely to everybody through what Jesus has done on the cross. Jesus is our only hope.
We can accept this hope through Jesus or reject it. The choice is ours. How blessed we are to have the freedom and opportunity to make that choice.
Blessings,
Pastor Julie Havannah House and The Way Christian Fellowship
