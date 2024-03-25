Prime Minister returns to Eugowra to see rebuilding, hear of ongoing need

The progress, and the work still ahead, were in the spotlight when the Prime Minister visited Eugowra on Friday.
Anthony Albanese returned to the community for the first time since the devastation of the 14 November 2022 flood event.
He shared the joy of a rebuilt home with one couple and re-restored cars preparing for show, before visiting the still-closed Central Hotel and hearing the priorities of the Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association's Flood Recovery committee.
Mr Albanese first met with Max and Kay Jones, who moved back into their rebuilt home at Christmas.
They explained they'd fled the floodwaters, and returned to their home to find swept from its foundations.
With hard work and support from volunteers from our region and beyond as well as the Reconstruction Authority, they're back in their home and very happy.
Addressing media, Mr Albanese said hearing the "extraordinary stories" from the community made him proud to be Australia's Prime Minister.
He didn't announce any new assistance packages, but acknowledged residents are still living in the pods, who haven't been able to repair their homes.
"It's tough and my heart goes out to people," Mr Albanese said.
"My government is doing what we can in partnership with the State government, in partnership with local government, in partnership with the Reconstruction Authority.
"We continue to recognise that there are people who are still doing it tough.
"I'm here today to hear first hand, I talked with the mayor this morning and we'll continue to engage."
Consultation on the $100 million State and Federal flood recovery package continues, with $40 million of that allocated to making more flood-resilient homes or property buybacks.
A further $25 million for the four flood-affected local government areas to share was announced this month.
"No doubt there'll be further applications but it has made a positive difference and we'll continue to work with the different levels of government," Mr Albanese said.
He emphasised the current Parliamentary Inquiry into the insurance response to the 2022 floods was also about ensuring insurance companies "do the right thing".
Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee said the funding announced to date would be put to good use - and appreciated - but also asked that the government keep the recovery in mind in its next budget considerations.
"I have to say that it has become clear to the local representatives who are on the committee looking at how that money will be distributed, that more is going to be needed," he said.
"There is still real need in this area.
"The rebuilding and reconstruction process here in Eugowra has been a long and hard road and as you can see by walking and driving around, that work continues.
"We have had significant progress like Max and Kay, look at their place, compared to what this place looked like on 14 November 2022 it's a world away.
"But a lot of hard work went into getting this house in the wonderful state that it is."
The Prime Minister went into the town centre to meet with representatives of the EPPA flood recovery committee, speaking with local business owner Judd McKenna at The Fat Parcel and Jeannette Norris at The Central Hotel.
The Central, which has been closed since the devastating flood event, has been in Mrs Norris's family since 1928.
"The hotel itself has been good for the town," she told the Prime Minister, highlighting the need for further funding or no-interest loans to be made available.
The long daycare centre, telecommunications, flood monitoring and warning systems and mental health services for the long term were raised by Eugowra Promotion and Progress Association's flood recovery committee.
The preschool part of Eugowra's Community Children's Centre has been State-funded, David Herbert explained, but Federal support of the long daycare part of the centre is needed so the new centre can be developed as as soon as possible and as one project.
"We understand you've got all these parents that need to work to try and finance loans or mortgages - some of them have got a mortgage and no house, they're in a pod," he said.
Telecommunications is another major issue: with residents living in pods unable to connect to NBN they're reliant on mobile data for everything from work to education as well as entertainment.
"It is a major thing," Mr Herbert said.
The group also raised the need for increased flood monitoring on the Mandagery and other waterways, and early warning systems with the Prime Minister.
"There's inadequate gauging of the river," Mr Herbert said.
"This needs to be upgraded in a way that residents can actually be provided relevant, up-to-date data in a good format they can use on their mobile phones so they can make informed decisions about what to do and when to act."
The need for assurance that mental health services and support will be available in the long term is also high on the priority list.
"The support that we're receiving at the moment is excellent," Mr Herbert said, but it's going to be needed for years to come.
The group also pre-empted the need for an extension of the housing package, with $40 million to buy back, raise or improve the flood-resilience of homes not only in Eugowra but also Forbes and Parkes.
Lamenting that the short-notice visit was something of a missed opportunity for the community, Mr Herbert said the committee members who could be there had been clear about the Federal priorities for the recovery and had the opportunity to speak with Mr Albanese about those.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.