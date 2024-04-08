Crowds gather for 2024 Forbes Rugby President's lunch

They gathered once again on the Forbes rugby oval for the annual president's lunch on March 16.
Upwards of 670 people enjoyed the big day, with comedian Dave O'Neil a popular guest for the afternoon.
President Sam Parish thanked all those who attended, especially those who travelled to the home of Forbes rugby for what he described as "the event of the year".
"Forbes Rugby Club is a lot more than just rugby: we believe it's about inclusion, innovation, opportunity and community," he said in his president's message.
"The 55 years this club has changed a lot and so has our game. One thing that's stayed the same the whole way through is the sense of community and support that's unwavering from this club."
He reflected the club had plenty to celebrate from 2023, including a clean sweep of junior teams - 12s, 14s, 16s and Colts - qualifying for grand finals.
"We're all so quick to talk rugby and grassroots: that proves our grassroots and the future of this club," he said.
Parish also shone the spotlight on the representative achievements of Charlie French and Georgia Cole, and mourned those the club lost in the past 12 months.
Looking ahead, the club president says numbers across the junior and senior ranks are growing - a credit to all involved.
"I look forward to an amazing season ahead," he said.
Parish thanked the sponsors, coaches, parents, partners and siblings that make Forbes Rugby possible, and paid tribute to the President's Lunch committee led by Charlie Dwyer for a great day.
Dwyer said the entertainment and meal were once again wonderful, the day a great opportunity for people to connect and reconnect.
"One of the things we're really proud of is that is brings a lot of people to town, it's good for the town as well as the club," he said.
The day's fundraising and auctions were well supported and will benefit the club and causes through the coming year.
