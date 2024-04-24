Diamond to take part in coaching clinic

The Forbes Netball Association will welcome former Australian Diamond Susan Pettitt (pictured) to Forbes this Saturday to coach the junior netballers in the Forbes Association.
Thanks to a successful grant application from Forbes Shire Council, the former Australian Diamond will be coaching the Forbes juniors free of charge.
Susan has coached over 50,000 children and was inducted into the Netball NSW Fall of Fame for her contribution to netball including her encouragement with junior players through her successful SPNetball Clinics.
Susan has 71 Caps for Australia playing in the goal attack position, and is part of the World Championship winning Australian team, as well as Commonwealth Gold Medal, and also has an Advanced Netball Coach Accreditation.
Susan has played in the SSN with both the NSW Swifts and Giants during her playing career from 2006-2018.
Susan will be coaching the Forbes junior netballers starting with the 12 years rep team at 10am, and the 13 years rep team at 11-15 and concluding with the 11 years Development squad at 12-30pm.
She will be working with the Forbes representative coaches during the sessions for the teams.
During the day, the three teams will also be learning all about the rules of netball from National B Badge Umpire Karen Hargraves, and nutrition from Sarah Jane Miller as they alternate through the different stations.
Parents, coaches. umpires and anyone interested, are all invited to listed in and watch all of the sessions, as this will be very educational for everyone, with all areas of netball covered.
Susan will be returning to Forbes on Saturday after her coaching clinic that was the start of the NetSetGo and Junior Mixed Gala Day in Forbes in August 2023.
This clinic was extremely popular, and Susan will be again returning on August 18 to conduct the same clinic, where 100 junior players from the region enjoyed the fun and games, before the Gala day.
Susan will be offering a goal shooting clinic to all players 9 years and over before the Forbes team's coaching sessions.
Go to Forbes netball Page on Facebook, or www.spnetball.com to register for the clinic.
Costs for the clinic are greatly reduced, and this will be an outstanding opportunity.
