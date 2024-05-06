Youth actors called to audition for mock crash program

Calling all amateur actors across the region! Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils are on the search for youth actors to star in this year's NOT A STATISTIC! Youth Driver Education Program.
The Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, is encouraging local up-and-coming youth actors to audition to be part of this road safety initiative which has seen a 27 per cent reduction in crashes involving young drivers since its inception more than 10 years ago.
"We are looking for four new actors to join our team and are holding auditions on Thursday, May 16 from 5pm - 8pm at the Parkes SES shed in Clarke Street," Ms Suitor said.
"The auditions will give participants an overview of all aspects of the project, then youth actors will take part in both filmed and live ad-lib exercises.
"The youth actors will also undergo road crash rescue training to see what it's going to be like being cut out of a car and removed on a spine board," she said.
"We are hoping to uncover some undiscovered talent who will bring something new to mock crash. So, if you are interested in getting involved and are over the age of 16 be sure to register and come along," Ms Suitor said.
The program offers youth actors experience with filming as well as a live performance.
Dates are still being set for the live mock crash demonstration, but will likely remain in its August timeslot at Parkes High School.
Pre-registration for the auditions is essential. Contact Ms Suitor on either 6861 2364 or Melanie.Suitor@parkes.nsw.gov.au for more information and to book your place.
