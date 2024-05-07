Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Ken Sly a winner as vets golfers converge on Forbes for great week

Updated May 7 2024 - 11:39am, first published 10:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I'm very pleased with the week, it all went off well. No complaints really," Peter Barnes, president of the Forbes Veterans Golfers Association said on Saturday after the Forbes Vets Week of Golf which was played last Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with a variety of competitions well patronised with over 80 registrations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.