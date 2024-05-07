Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

State commits $230m to domestic and family violence: justice system responses, support and prevention

Updated May 7 2024 - 3:26pm, first published 2:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A further $230 million has been committed to supporting women leaving a violent relationship, improving bail laws and justice system responses to domestic violence, and preventing domestic, family and sexual violence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Forbes news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.