State commits $230m to domestic and family violence: justice system responses, support and prevention

A further $230 million has been committed to supporting women leaving a violent relationship, improving bail laws and justice system responses to domestic violence, and preventing domestic, family and sexual violence.
The NSW Government announced the emergency package - to be rolled out over four years - on Monday.
Too many lives have been lost and families broken because of domestic and family violence, Premier Chris Minns said in releasing the package.
"We are listening to leaders, organisations, victim-survivors, and communities from across NSW to drive solutions. Domestic, family, and sexual violence is preventable; we cannot accept the status quo," he said.
"This funding announcement is an important step to doing better, to recognising that domestic violence supports need to be applied not just from a crisis response perspective, but with an eye to disrupting the cycle of domestic and family violence early and permanently."
The State Government has announced:
There is funding for primary prevention, and to strengthen the sector, including:
From Forbes, the call is going out for a specific "Molly's Law" as the community grieves the loss of young mum Molly Ticehurst, whose former partner Daniel Billings has been charged with her murder.
When Billings faced Orange Local Court on Tuesday April 23 it emerged the 29-year-old was already facing allegations including stalking and intimidation, sexual intercourse without consent and destruction of property.
Friend Jacinda Acheson is advocating for changes to require perpetrators bailed for violent offences wear monitoring devices to ensure they comply with their apprehended violence order.
"Every victim deserves to feel safe in their own homes," she said.
"And every perpetrator needs to be held accountable for their actions. They need to be monitored. A perpetrator can walk into a police station and report at 8am in the morning and be anywhere in the state by that evening.
Attorney General Michael Daley said the details of $45 million to improve bail laws and justice system responses would be confirmed and announced in coming weeks.
"NSW needs a coordinated approach across multiple fronts to disrupt domestic violence - that is what this suite of funding initiatives is designed to achieve," he said.
Nearly one in four women and one in eight men in Australia have experienced violence by an intimate partner or family member since the age of 15, the State Government's statement said.
