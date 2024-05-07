State commits $230m to domestic and family violence: justice system responses, support and prevention

$48m to roll out the Staying Home Leaving Violence (SHLV) program state-wide and to expand the Integrated Domestic and Family Violence Service (IDFVS).

$45 million to improve bail laws and justice system responses to domestic violence with measures to be announced in coming weeks.

Nearly $24 million for specialist DV support workers within the justice system.

$2 million over four years to support the Domestic Violence Death Review Team and its work to deliver robust research around risks factors, trends and impact of service delivery.

$2.1 million over two years to improve and continue the Corrective Services program EQUIPS Domestic and Family Violence, delivered to offenders in custody and under supervision in the community to prevent reoffending.

$48 million to secure and increase funding for workers who support children accompanying their mothers to refuges. These specialist workers support them, including with education and mental health measures.