Heamani Lavaka remembered for 'the toughness, the respect, the passion for rugby'

Tributes have flowed for a rugby legend who'll be remembered for not only his football skills but the life skills he shared.
The rugby community surrounded Heamani Lavaka's loved ones to honour his life at a service at Forbes Rugby Club on May 6.
Heamani passed away at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital on Monday April 22, 2024, aged just 55 years, after an illness.
He is dearly loved father of Emeline, Leilani and Toutai. Loved brother of Folau, Langafaiva, Siaosi, Ofa, Lusitania, Kelepi, Sione, Emeline and Losamani. Loving best friend of Deirdre.
Heamani's leadership on and off the rugby field were renowned around this region, Forbes' Phil Prior shared at the service. The two shared a friendship formed in 1999 with the Lachlanders - the undefeated small towns team of the Provincial Cup.
"As we all know, Heamani led from the front and turned these boys into men," Prior said
"The toughness, the respect, the passion for rugby was soon made prevalent to me."
Heamani made his debut for his Tonga in 1996, and played 15 tests for his country through to 2003.
"He represented his country of Tonga in the World Cup in 2003 one of his proudest moments was scoring a try against Wales," Prior said.
"He then represented Melbourne Rebels in 2007 and 2008 seasons along with a long stint with the proud Eastern Suburbs club in Sydney playing 105 first grade games."
It was then Heamani returned to Central West Rugby circles, where he represented Central West Blue Bulls and Country Cockatoos.
"I followed Heamani all through this until his return to Parkes, where he took them to a grand final win in 2011 as coach and player alongside his brother and other Tongans which grew a beautiful Islander community in the proud town of Parkes and Forbes," Prior said.
It was only the start of Heamani's success as coach and player in the district.
Prior convinced his good friend to return to Forbes in 2015, beginning a three-year program that would see them contest the grand final in 2016 and win the Blowes Cup in 2017.
"Heamani became a cult hero and household name in Forbes and surrounding districts," Prior said
When work took Heamani to Wellington, he led them to a season win in the OilsPlus competition.
But he'll be remembered for so much more than the successes.
"Heamani spent so much time with juniors and seniors, both men and women, or anyone who had keenness to explore this great game," Prior said.
"His uncanny knack to get the best out of his players, and to take a so-called normal player to the next level, was quite extraordinary, so his devotion to the Platypi will always be remembered not only for football skills but life skills as well.
"Over the 16 years I've had the pleasure to coach him, coach against him, coach with him, nursed all his children from birth and his family have become my family," Prior said.
"People are never born a legend, it's what they do in life that makes them legendary.
"You rest now H, coz God's great garden is building a bloody good footy side and you always said to the boys to be the best, you must beat the best. My friend, you are the best."
Heamani's family - his brother Folau and three children - all paid beautiful tribute to a man who loved people, surrounding himself with community and laughter as he shared life's lessons.
