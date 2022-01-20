James Finn Dux of outstanding Red Bend Class of 2021

James Finn has been named Dux of the Red Bend Catholic College Class of 2021, receiving news of an ATAR of 97.85 on Thursday morning. The College has congratulated the graduating Year 12s on outstanding results, with Stuart Gordon receiving an ATAR of 95; Jorja Mann 92.95 and Maisy Osborne 91.70. Principal Stephen Dwyer said the College team was extremely proud of all the students, extending congratulations on their achievements and their contribution to the life of Red Bend. "Despite the challenges, the class of 2021 managed to continue upholding the great traditions of our College throughout their outstanding achievements not only through their academic results but their successes in the artistic, cultural and sporting domains of the College," he said. "The students should feel a real sense of accomplishment and success in completing their HSC under challenging circumstances where resilience, adaptability and care for one another were continually evident." Dux James is planning to head to university but he has options including law / business, physiotherapy and secondary teaching on the table Stuart will take a gap year, working on the family farm and travelling, before settling on his path. Jorja will also take this year to continue coaching gymnastics and working in Parkes before heading to Newcastle to study Occupational Therapy. Maisy is also bound for the University of Newcastle, starting her three-year business degree next month. They're amongst 60 College graduates who applied for university, 50 of whom received early offers. Thirty-two were offered a university place in 2022 via the Schools Recommendation Scheme. Fifteen College students this year shared 25 Band 6 results - a mark above 90 - across 11 subjects. These students are credited as distinguished achievers. There were 129 Band 5 results - a mark above 80 - and Mr Dwyer said the most pleasing thing was the very strong learning gain across the whole cohort. While Thursday's focus was on the release of tertiary rankings, there are students embarking on many post-school paths, and the College also has students entering the workforce in their second year as an apprentice or trainee after completing school-based apprenticeships or traineeships. "Throughout 2021 there were 44 students on regular weekly work placements or block VET placements in industries including beauty therapy, hairdressing, administration, agriculture, mechanical, electrical, construction and plumbing," Mr Dwyer said. "Three of these students have been offered full time employment in 2022 as apprentices with the host employer and many others have gained full time employment or apprenticeships elsewhere based on the skills and letters of reference from their host employers." James, Maisy, Stuart and Jorja thanked their teachers and families for their support through a turbulent couple of years. Maisy said the group's outstanding results were a tribute to the way the school family and community adapted to - and grew through - everything they faced over the past two years. Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

James Finn Dux of outstanding Red Bend Class of 2021