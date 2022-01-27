Sporting shooters practise their skills

S.S.A.A. members should check the Facebook page for shoot details for dates and times Members should note a bi-monthly meeting will be held on Wednesday February 9 at the Forbes Sport and Recreation Club starting at 7:30pm. Results of the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting shooters .22 calibre rimfire rifle shoot held on Wednesday January 19. The weather was cool with a strong breeze from the east south east at 20kph and a temperature of 24 degrees. There were three members in attendance at this shoot who were; John Dean, Bruce Runchel and Anthony Bratton. The range officer was; Anthony Bratton. There were no scores recorded as everyone shot practice only. The next Sunday shoot will be held on January 30 starting at 10am. The next Wednesday shoot will be on January 2 starting at 2pm. The Centre-fire rifle shoots start at 2pm after the Rim-fire shoots on Sunday. The Forbes S.S.A.A. range is located on Dr. Young Drive, right off Bedgerabong Road. All target shooters are welcome to attend these shoots. Any person wishing to try Rim-fire or Centre-fire rifle or shotgun shooting can attend any of these shoots to take part after filling out a P650 form at the club. Junior shooters must be 12 years or over. For all information on .22 calibre rimfire shooting contact Wayne Facey on 0414524059, Norm Brook on 0458664541, Ben Smith on 0427524151 or David Coleman on 0427401263 (After-Work). The next shoot for the Forbes S.S.A.A. sporting clays will be their monthly shoot on Sunday February 13. This will be a 100 target field or five stand shoot starting at 10am. For all information on clay target shooting contact Norm Brook, Tony Bratton on 68523349, Ben Smith, Doug Davis on 68523249 or Phil Picker on 68516494. Any person wishing to obtain a long arm firearm licence can contact Wayne Facey, Norm Brook or Tony Bratton to do a firearm safe shooting assessment course which is a requirement. Members are reminded that local range rules apply

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/5ec565d0-a45d-4347-84f7-20fcf8403dfb.png/r0_82_798_533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg