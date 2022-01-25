News from the greens: plenty for bowlers to look forward to

Happy birthday to Sandra Priest. Selectors for February are Annette Tisdell and Cheryle Hodges and morning tea is Colleen Liebich and Carmel Murray. Ladies, if you can not do your duty can you please contact Mell so that other arrangements can be made. We won't be too far off starting championships for 2022 so watch this space and dates will be advised. I hope that 2022 is a good year for everyone and that there is a lot of laughter and good bowls played. It is with great sadness that at the end of February we will be losing one of our members Leisa Burton. Leisa has been a member of the Forbes women's bowling ladies since 2004. During this time she has been on the committee, been an organiser of club tournaments, represented the club at district, zone, and state level. Leisa has been club champion for the last 14 years and that alone is a great achievement. Although it will be a big loss for Forbes, President Mell would like to wish Leisa all the best on behalf of the lady bowlers on her new adventure as she heads to Soldiers Point, Leisa you will be missed. It's a new year and one where organisers of bowls will be hoping is less stressful than late season where covid, the weather and lack of numbers in being able to organise championships games does not hinder planned matches during 2022. One game which is being looked forward to by many is the challenge of current club champions Leisa Burton and 'Scooter' Andrews. It's now history that last year Leisa rules supreme with victory over 'Spro' Asimus. Will she have the fire power to down the club's popular greenkeeper? Keep tabs for the time which is yet to be confirmed. This will be game to witness as the start of another season of majors is about to be called and hopefully sooner than later. With the start of pennants not until April the match committee is pushing for Triples and Fours in Major and Minors to start in February. It is planned for nominations in these will be called shortly. Another feature on the bowls schedule has been the challenge of players from the North taking on those from the South side of the lake. Plenty of cheek and pride on this day for all to be involved. Flyers for the Easter Carnival have also been posted and hopefully able to be completed in these testing times regarding covid. Bowlers will have noticed major works on Green No 2 which is expected to be back in action sooner rather than later. It is hoped that next week there will be plenty of results to report including those of Australia Day where all club members were invited to play. For all news on club functions and scheduled bowls contact the club on 6852 1499. Social bowls is on Wednesday mornings, Thursdays, Friday afternoon and Sunday mornings.

News from the greens: plenty for bowlers to look forward to