Forbes' local greyhound trainers Errol Hughes and Raymond Smith have had a top weekend on the track with wins on Saturday night. Running at Wentworth Park, Smith's crowd favourite Jungle Deuce showed his strength in winning the Paws of Thunder final. Smith said Deuce had brought his A game on the night and it showed as he claimed his first Group 1 victory. In what can be deemed a close race between Jungle Deuce ($5.50), the favourite Wow ($2.80) and the third placed Chase Me Honey ($18), Jungle Deuce was able to claim the victory, pulling ahead in the home straight. It was a good win for Deuce, Smith said, though Wow and Chase Me Honey did make him work for it. Jumping from box four, Jungle Deuce slotted into third place in the first straight before fighting it out with Chase Me Honey for first place. Around the final turn Wow left the rail, giving Jungle Deuce the opportunity to run up the rail and into first place. Jungle Deuce will head to Albion Park on Thursday to run in the final heat for the Gold Bullion. He has drawn box three in Race Five's Gold Bullion heat which is set to start at 8:40pm. Smith said he also plans to make an appearance at Wentworth Park on Saturday night with a couple of dogs. A little closer to home, Errol Hughes has claimed a double win at Dubbo on Saturday with Rapid Willow and Call Me Lonesome. Running in Race Three's The Shire Bar & Grill, Rapid Willow ($1.90) had a good jump from Box four and slotted into first place. Around the final turn Rapid Willow went wide, allowing Lektra Left ($3.20) to nose into first place at the start of the final straight. However, Rapid Willow picked up the pace to win by a neck, with a margin of a half by six and a half. Hughes said he was quite happy with Rapid Willow's and Call Me Lonesome's wins on Saturday, even if they were close wins. Although he won, Hughes said Rapid Willow has a habit of going wide around corners, which he puts down to having heaps of pace coming into them. With practise and time, Hughes is hoping Rapid Willow will be able to improve on his cornering. Running in Race Five's Zipping Garth, Call Me Lonesome ($1.90) jumped from Box one into the lead before coming away from the rails. After pulling away from the rails, Call Me Lonesome slotted into fourth place, before hauling the leaders back in, to be in second place behind Peta Stop ($11) for the final straight. In what was the second race down to the wire for Hughes' dogs, Call Me Lonesome nosed into first place taking the win by a margin of one half by three and a quarter. While happy with Call me Lonesome's win, Hughes said he will be getting him on to the trial track soon to run some more trials as he is still a bit green. Hughes will be heading to Temora this Thursday with Mount Hope and Rapid Willow. Mount Hope will be competing in Race Four's QR Code Check In Please and will jump from box eight. Rapid Willow is running in Race ten's Register Positive Rat Tests and will jump from box six.

