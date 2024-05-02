Recreating a piece of history in Eugowra

Each of Eugowra's murals tells something of the town's story - and represents hundreds of hours of artists' handiwork - and the "team of the century" mural was one of those, lost in the 2022 flood event. It was crafted in 2021 to celebrate 100 years of the sport, featuring 13 premiership-winning captains right back to the 1920s. Artists return on Saturday and Sunday May 4 and 5 - and bringing it back will be their focus.

