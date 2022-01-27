Children were thrilled to be drawing along with author and illustrator Remy Lai at Forbes Library on Friday. It was all part of the One Library One Book Kids project where everyone has been enjoying the graphic novel Pawcasso. This is the story of a dog who trots into town with a basket, a shopping list and cash in paw to buy groceries for his family and so begins an adventure with bored and lonely Jo and an art class. Author Remy Lai talked about the process of writing a graphic novel, her inspirations interspersed with drawing challenges for the group. The children were inspired to continue their interest in art by the online author visit. In other reading news, Forbes Rhyme time returns to Forbes Library on Friday, February 4 and Storytime will return on Friday, February 11 at 10.30am during the school term. Central West Libraries Reading and Writing Coordinator Jasmine Vidler said there is a wealth of evidence to support the fact that children who are read aloud to on a regular basis when they are young, are more prepared for learning to read when they start school. "When hearing someone read, children learn the structure of language, grammar and the sound of words. "They also learn to love books, to enjoy them for the content, stimulation and entertainment they provide," she said. "Reading aloud to your child is also a great opportunity to share time together and bond," Ms Vidler said. So make a date for Fridays at Forbes Library at 10.30am for lots of fun with stories, songs, games and craft.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/b6a67384-3a12-40ff-9897-1e05276b92a0.jpg/r0_120_2475_1518_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Drawing inspiration at Forbes Library