"This is a great town and it's no effort to give your time to help," were the words of John Gorton as he, with wife Christine, accepted the honour of being named Forbes' Senior Citizen of the Year The Australia Day Awards were presented at a gala dinner at Forbes Town Hall - and the couple were recognised for their "positive attitude, ongoing dedication and devotion" over many years in our community. "They have been described as inspirational and passionate and dedicated, and have volunteers in an extensive amount of capacities including CanAssist, JRV and St Laurence's just to name a few," the award citation read. Rousing applause from those in attendance greeted the announcement of the winners, John said he and Chris were "thankful and a bit embarrassed" to receive the award. "This is a great town and it's no effort to give your time to help no matter how small," he said. What do you think? Send a letter to the editor by filling out the online form below. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/c512f522-333e-4e76-829f-3d8c47f5e902.JPG/r10_235_4486_2764_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Christine and John Gorton named Forbes' 2022 Senior Citizens of Year