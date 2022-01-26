Matters of State with Member for Orange Phil Donato

Australia Day 2022 Today we once again celebrate our nation, and being Aussies. To mark this day many of us attend local festivities, award presentations, citizenship ceremonies, picnic in a park, gather with family and friends, enjoy a barbeque, have fun and share laughter. The common thread of the day is people coming together, unifying. Unity is the essence of Australia Day; strengthening our cohesion, which is how we manage to face adversity and endure, by coming together and supporting one another so that our nation grows and prospers. If you haven't decided on where to go or what to do for Australia Day, there are activities across the district which you'll be welcome to attend. You can celebrate Australia Day in Forbes Shire starting with the annual Community Breakfast hosted by Forbes Rotary, in partnership with Forbes Shire Council at Lions Park from 7am until 9pm. Party in the Park will kick off at Lions Park from 6pm, featuring live entertainment from GabeMusic, food and drink vendors, kids activities, free pedal boats and a fireworks display at 9pm. Down the road in Eugowra the Eugowra Australia Day Committee, along with the Ambassador and Youth Ambassador, will be hosting an awards ceremony at the Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreational Club between 2pm and 4pm. However you decide to spend your day, I wish you all a happy Australia Day. Mouse bait rebate expires soon If you haven't yet submitted your claim for the for mouse baits, traps, repellents or cleaning materials for the NSW mouse control rebate, then get in quick. Eligible households can apply for rebates up to $500 per household. Eligible small businesses and primary producers may apply for rebates up to $1,000. The NSW Mouse Control Rebate scheme closes on January 31st, so get in quick. For more information and to apply call 13 77 88, or visit your nearest Service NSW Centre. To apply online, visit https://www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/nsw-mouse-control-rebate Disaster assistance for flood-affected farmers Primary producers directly impacted by the NSW storms and floods from 9 November 2021 may be eligible for grants of up to $50,000 to help salvage damaged crops, produce and stock, rebuild fences and replace machinery. The closing date for the grants application is 16th June 2022. For more information and to apply, contact the Rural Assistance Authority team on 1800 678 593 or visit https://www.raa.nsw.gov.au/disaster-assistance/sdg-november-2021 Eugowra Child Care Centre upgrades and expansion This week I visited the Eugowra Community Children's Centre to inspect the recent renovations of the old Community Hall following their application for a grant, which I happily supported. The Centre was successful in being granted $14,750, which enabled them to install new flooring and a split system air-conditioning unit. It was a bit of a warm day when I visited, so I can attest to the effectiveness of the new air-conditioner! The upgrades to amenities have expanded their capacity and capability to care for the children and families of Eugowra and district. It's important to support child care centres, which in turn supports working mums and dads, the growth of the town and the greater economy. Congratulations to the Centre and the dedicated members of the Committee who submitted the grant application.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/56f7fcaa-c264-4e02-820a-37dfcab3e470.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Matters of State with Member for Orange Phil Donato