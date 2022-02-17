Elise Dukes sashed Forbes' 2021 Showgirl

Elise Dukes has been named Forbes Showgirl, the sash presented at the PA and H Association's AGM after the cancellation of the 2021 Show. With the transitioning of the competition to the Young Woman of the Year, she's actually the last expected to wear the local Showgirl sash. Elise grew up in Forbes and is about to commence her third year of university at Bathurst, and thanked the Forbes PA and H Association for the opportunity "I've already learned a lot," she said after accepting the sash. "It's been a great experience so far and I can't wait to get right into it and get involved." Elise has many happy memories of Forbes Show with friends and family, and says she's looking forward to getting involved in the Show and the Show Society. "I always entered the Lego competition and then - when I got to high school - the photography," she said. "And I always came to the Show with my friends, without a doubt." Elise was named Central West Young Volunteer of the Year in 2018 for her work with the Forbes Youth Action Team, something she enjoyed so much that it's shaped her career plans. Elise is now studying public relations and business studies at Bathurst with a view to coming back to a town like Forbes in the sort of youth officer role that supported the action team through her high school years. "I'd like to bring other people the opportunities I was given through that group," she said on Tuesday night. Elise is delighted with the opportunities for increased involvement with the local Show, as it looks to make a return to physical events this year. The regional Showgirls' personal development weekend gave her the opportunity to meet with others taking up the sash in the central west. "Everyone is really looking forward to this year and they have a lot of great ideas," she said. The zone judging is in Condobolin on March 5 - best wishes, Elise!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/bd57b4c4-1f71-4f04-8bf9-735c00d065a0.jpg/r0_1270_2268_2551_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Elise Dukes sashed Forbes' 2021 Showgirl