Eugowra news: a very happy 80th to Ken Smith

The Eugowra Community Bowls and Recreation Club was the venue last Saturday, for Ken Smith to celebrate a milestone event, his 80th birthday. Ken was joined by some 47 family members and friends where they enjoyed a delicious celebration lunch, prepared by Chef Ray. Ken's son Jason carried out the emcee duties and was joined by his Mum Judy in welcoming everyone. During the afternoon Ken cut his celebration mud cake, made and decorated by Annette. Mick Mongan said a few words, mentioning when Kenny first came to Eugowra, and the first locals he met up with were Mick and David 'Shorty' Greenhalgh. Ken's oldest granddaughter, Madi Smith, then spoke of her special memories of visiting Poppy in Eugowra. Family friend, Barbara Buman, spoke of their family's ongoing friendship with Ken's family from the end of 1967. The birthday boy suitably responded, saying that he was very young when he first came to Eugowra, how much he liked it and was happy to stay. He went on to say how happy he was to see everyone joining him for his special birthday. It was a happy chatty day, and maybe with the masks off and many restrictions lifted, those visitors, especially Ken's sister and brother-in-law Averil and Doug Hawley of Melbourne, Barry Beath and Jenny Hobby of Tumut, Pete and Fiona Elliott of Canberra, Alan and Barbara Buman and family members of Newcastle, all the Smith family from Orange, others from Forbes, Millthorpe and the local area had a happy day enjoying each other's company. Family and friends of Roy Chenhall of West Street, were saddened to hear of his passing on 22nd February. Mr Chenhall, who was 79 years of age, was predeceased by his wife Joan and is survived by family Sue and John Park, Tanya and Boyd Greenhalgh, John and grandchildren JR and Imogen, Matt and Kellie, Jimmy and Fiona, Bryce and Hannah, Troy, Annalise, Celeste, Asher and great grandchildren Stella and Tully, Theodore and Clive. His funeral service was held at St Matthew's Anglican Church Eugowra on Tuesday March 1 prior to interment in the family portion of the Eugowra Cemetery. This Friday, March 4th, is World Day of Prayer and in Eugowra the event will be held at St Joseph's Community Hall commencing at 9-30am. This year's event is prepared by the women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland, three countries which form part of thew United Kingdom. Everyone is very welcome to attend, the event is not confined to just the women.

Eugowra news: a very happy 80th to Ken Smith