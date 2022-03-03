Hat-trick of titles as Globe victors in tense A Grade cricket grand final

A tense A Grade Grand Final between Condobolin and Globe Hotel was played out on South Circle on Saturday. Many thanks were praised on Greg Ridge and his team for the massive effort they put in following mid-week rain to have the pitches at both grounds even be able to play on turf, and the game lived up to that effort. The Globe won the toss and elected to put Condo into bat, hoping to use any moisture still left in the pitch. But it was the Globe bowlers, not the pitch, that did the damage with captain Toby Hurford (3-34 off 8 overs) claiming the wicket of Triston Ross (4) in the third over and then left arm quick Cooper Martin (2-6 off 5 overs) claiming Quinn for a duck in the next over to have Condo in trouble at 2-8 after 4 overs. Condos big hitting run scorer Bryce Koop, the leading run scorer for the season, was at the wicket a little earlier than usual and the Globe were up for the challenge, going up for every half chance and making plenty of noise in the field. Condo lost their captain Frankland Ross (7) to Martin just as they started to rebuild. Condo now be 3-23 at the end of 10 overs. It was foreign ground for Condo, to be not flying along at a decent run rate and you could feel the competitiveness in both teams. Koop and Ryan Goodsell (40 not out) combined to get Condo moving again before Man of the Match Ricky Brett (3-26 off 6) bowled Koop for 29, Condo now 4-50 after 18 overs. Globe were on top, catches seemed to be going to fielders and Condo was near the halfway mark of their innings, which could go either way from here. But Goodsell controlled the runs and kept Condo ticking along and with the assistance of Lachlan Barnes (10) got Condo to a defendable 80 before Barnes became Toby Hurford's next victim, Condo 5-80 after 27 overs. Still the game could go either way. Condo were still scoring boundaries here and there and could cause some damage as they have done throughout the year with big hitting or the Globe could continue to choke the Condo flair. It was the latter as the excellent and persistent line and length bowling of Brett and extra pace of Corey Hurford (1/8 off 3) cut through the Condo tail with only Noah Nash (7) providing any resistance as Condo lost their last five wickets for 10 runs and their last two for no runs. Goodsell was immense for his team, immovable, keeping the strike and dispatching the odd boundary to get his team past the hundred mark and no doubt hoping to get Condo through their overs. However the tail didn't wag and he lost his support, with Condo dismissed for 102 in the 34th over. The Globes innings began as it has all year with Mitch Andrews whirlwind at one end supported by the technique (apart from the reverse ramps) of Christian West at the other. The two put on an opening stand of 36 to give the Globe an ideal start before Andrews (19) was caught off the bowling of opener Dave White (2-25 off 8). In his next over White removed a tiring West (22) to have the Globe at 2-43 and Condo felt they were in with a chance. Goodsell (0-19 off 6) had the other end tied up with his line and length bowling and was unlucky not to have a wicket or two of his own, whilst change bowler Smith produced the same figures, not allowing Globe to get away with the game. Condo was still in it. There were chances too, with some hard catches just being grassed and as with the Globe in the first innings, the Condo bowlers were shouting for any opportunity to get themselves on top in the game. If they could take another quick wicket or just keep Globe quiet for a while, then things could change their way. Tallis Hurford (21) joined Jordy Brett and with his strength, muscled out some boundaries, while Brett plugged away at the other end, rotating the strike and keeping the scoreboard moving, watching his partner move the score along. Globe was scoring at more than 3 runs an over, more than enough to win the game inside 40 overs and Condo needed that bit of luck or skill. Condo skipper Ross can turn a ball a mile and has really opened some eyes in the Forbes competition with his leg spinners and wrong-uns. Ross (2-22 off 6) claimed the wicket of Tallis Hurford bowled and then had his brother Corey Hurford (2) in his next over and once again Globe was losing wickets in clumps. Could this be the turning point for Condo? Jack Cole (8 not out) joined Brett (24 not out) and the two eked out a steady partnership. Cole was in this position last year, where his team was on the edge and showed maturity again to assist Brett in a innings that secured the win. It was not before Condo had a few more chances, notably as the excitement built and there were some scares running between the wickets, but the two got their team home, Globe finishing victors comfortably in the end by 6 wickets with 9 overs to spare. Looking back, Condo and Globe have been the best teams this year and a tight and competitive contest was what we got. Condo didn't score enough runs, which has been their strength all year, nor did they bat out their overs. Goodsell was their best player and captain Ross and fast bowler White both contributed, but the pundits suggested they were 40 runs short of what they needed to win. This was through a combination of good Globe Hotel bowling, and losing wickets cheaply at both ends of their innings. Globe's innings got a good start and all their batsmen contributed along the way. They didn't have the pressure of a run rate to chase and despite losing wickets in clusters maintained the boundaries and deserved their third consecutive A Grade victory.

