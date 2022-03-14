New direction works for Emily as TAFE helps meet childcare need

Seeing how her own children thrived and developed with the help and care of early childhood educators inspired Emily Ball to take a new direction. She's now studying her Diploma in Early Childhood Education through TAFE NSW and working at Learning Ladder - and helping to meet a growing skills gap in the industry. New data from Deloitte Access Economics revealed early childhood educators would be one of the Central West's fastest growing professions in the coming years, expected to grow by 14.3 per cent by 2024-25. Early Childhood Australia NSW president Carol Burgess said with that rapid growth came an urgent need to train more educators, and TAFE NSW was ideally positioned to do just that. "The early childhood sector provides opportunities for people to grow in their career. Someone who enjoys working with children and who wants to make a lasting impact on their lives can have a fulfilling career in early childhood education and TAFE NSW is an important part of training our workforce," Ms Burgess said. Mrs Ball is one of many graduates to train at TAFE - a change in direction from her career as a hairdresser - and find work in the industry. She was inspired to chase her goal of caring for children after seeing how her own children thrived and developed with the help and care of early childhood educators. "I was so appreciative of the educators who were reassuring, supportive and gave expert tips towards my children's development," she said. "I follow this career dream believing I could relate to other working families and to those parents who simply wanted their children to be the best they can be." Mrs Ball said studying flexibly online through TAFE NSW worked well for her while raising her young family and working full time. "I would recommend a career in early childhood education to any parent looking for a positive change for themselves and their families," Mrs Ball said. TAFE NSW Head Teacher Susan Bird said early childhood educators enjoyed a rare mix of job security and job satisfaction. "TAFE NSW arms graduates with the practical skills and work experience to make an immediate impact in the job and help shape young hearts and minds," she said. "All TAFE NSW early childhood teachers hold a bachelor's degree and all have worked extensively in the industry. "Our courses are very hands on and we offer simulated early childhood environments at many of our campuses." To learn more about studying early childhood education at TAFE NSW, call 13 16 01 or visit www.tafensw.edu.au

New direction works for Emily as TAFE helps meet childcare need