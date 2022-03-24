Eugowra pool has closed for the season but with a real splash - a terrific pool party for the community on Saturday. Pool manager Mat Reid was delighted with the day: dozens of people joined in the fun with a couple of kids parties adding to the celebratory atmosphere. You couldn't have asked for better weather for swimming, still plenty of warmth in and out of the water for this time in March, and the community turned out to enjoy it. There was a free sausage sizzle, live music, and the chance to take up paintbrushes and work together to complete one of the wall murals. "It was fantastic to see, everyone commented on how good it was," Mat said. "I looked down the pool and thought, this is how a community pool should be." The day was a great way to wrap up what's been a terrific season at the pool, with another highlight being the Australia Day celebrations. "It's been a fantastic season and I can't speak highly enough of the team," Mat added, with tribute to the lifeguards - you should absolutely read more about the winning "Wright combination" in Mat's story here - as well as the Cabonne Shire Council staff he's worked with.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6d64dd7d-59eb-4c16-a20b-0d71ddb21566.JPG/r3_432_5254_3399_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Eugowra memorial pool season ends with a splash