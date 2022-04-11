Easter Festival returns to Forbes, with new Nelson Park location

whats-on,

The Easter Festival is making a return and - after a two-year break - it's going to be bigger and better than ever. The team from Havannah House, working with other churches and local service groups, has nearly a full day of fun and games planned for Saturday, April 16. James Whalan, one of the event organisers, says the team is so excited for the day and they're planning activities for children aged from pre-school through to high school. "It's open to the whole community and it's a free event," he said. There's a new venue - Nelson Park - with plenty of space for games and of course it is fenced so the kids can run around safely. "We've got so much room to have games running, and to have different age groups," James said. "It's a huge day - there are lots of games - plenty of prizes, lots of lollies. "There will be craft stands with some Easter craft, which is fantastic. "And about 3pm we will have the Easter egg hunt." It all gets under way at 10am with a welcome from one of our local ministers, and the fun rolls on from there right through to about 4pm. Our Salvos will be on the barbecue so you can get some lunch, there will also be free cold drinks as well as tea and coffee available. The Easter festival is an annual initiative of Havannah House - a thank you for the community's support of their work - this year running with the support of other local churches including Uniting, Anglican and Salvation Army, as well as service clubs CWA, Lions, Rotary and Neighbourhood Watch. "Forbes Shire Council is also supporting us with financial assistance, use of the park and some of the council gazebos so we can have craft activities under cover," James said. Neighbourhood Watch will be on hand to man the 'lost parents' stand with some craft activities for the kids while their parents. Local ministers will also be in attendance, wearing purple vests or purple shirts, should community members wish to talk to them about Easter or ask for prayer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/599d588d-6622-4d39-b148-fc4586c5c078.jpg/r11_240_4485_2768_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Easter Festival returns to Forbes, with new Nelson Park location