Forbes Rotary Ipomoea's very first Vintage and Collectibles Fair has been declared an outstanding success. The day started at 10am with a CWA hall that was filled to the brim with people and collectables. "It was wonderful," Rotary Ipomoea's Sue-anne Nixon told the Advocate. "It's very hard to say how many people came through the door but it was way beyond our expectations. "Stall holders and Rotarians were busy from 10am till 2pm, when it quietened down a little." Although the heritage festival planned for the day was rained out early and postponed for a week, the sky was blue by 10am and people were in attendance from around the district. Rotarians greeted lots of travellers and visitors, particularly over from Parkes, and there were lots of locals browsing the stalls and trying to guess the uses of some of the historic items on show. It was so well received, they're already planning a similar event for next year. The Rotary trading table and Mother's Day raffle were well supported and more than 60 people enjoyed a Devonshire tea, raising more than $1200 in vital funds for Rotary Ipomoea to sow back into our community and broader worthy Rotary causes.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7A3x4DUEBwtd2mkQgj6Htd/6cb09160-95f4-4bd8-8776-b4d8c75b8856.jpg/r1_105_2047_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Rotary Ipomoea's first Vintage and Collectibles Fair a stand-out