Election day: head to polls this Saturday

Forbes - along with the rest of Australia - heads to the polls this Saturday, May 21, to vote in the federal election. Polling places are open 8am to 6pm, at: What happens when you get there? An Australian Electoral Commission official will ask for your name and address, check you haven't already voted and mark you off the electoral roll, then hand you a large, white ballot paper and a smaller green one. The white paper is for the Senate, while the green ballot is for the House of Representatives. The Senate is made up of 76 people who represent each of the states and territories. The House of Representatives is comprised of 151 people representing each electorate (Forbes is in Riverina). There is a thick, black horizontal line across the ballot paper. If you vote ABOVE the line, simply number each party/candidate you want to vote for from 1 to 6. You can finish at 6 or keep going. If you wish to vote BELOW the line, you can number individual candidates from 1 to 12. You can finish at 12 or keep going. The green ballot paper is straightforward. Simply number all candidates starting with 1 until all the boxes are filled out. If you picked up a 'how to vote' card, you can follow the directions for your desired party. However, you do not need to follow these recommendations. Forbes is in the federal seat of Riverina and the candidates are: Eugowra residents are predominantly in the Calare electorate, with voting open at Eugowra Public School at 1 Hill Street. Candidates are: What if I have COVID-19? If you test positive for COVID-19 on or just before election day, you must obey stay at home orders and follow all government and public health directions given. Phone voting is open for those who are blind or have low vision, and for this election has been expanded to include those isolating, however details were to be released after postal voting applications had closed. For blind or low vision voting options visit aec.gov.au/assistance or phone 13 23 26.

Election day: head to polls this Saturday