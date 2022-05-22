Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate and Forbes local Steve Karatiana believes his campaign for the federal seat of Riverina has set a foundation for future elections. Mr Karaitiana claimed 6.24 per cent of the primary vote, on par with Dean McCrae from Liberal Democrats 6.43 per cent and Michael Organ for The Greens 6.15 per cent; all three just behind Richard Orchard from Pauline Hanson's One Nation who snaffled 8.11 per cent of the votes. While The Nationals and Labor held the majority of votes - 47.31 and 20.50 per cent respectively - there was a swing away from both of the major parties with eight candidates rather than four (2019) on the ballot paper on Saturday. Daniel Martelozzo for the United Australia Party took 2.61 per cent and Independent Darren Ciavarella 2.65 per cent. "I think there's a place for the minor parties," Mr Karatiana said on Sunday night. "I think there's a future there for Shooters, Fishers and Farmers. We polled exceptionally well." Mr Karaitiana only had a five-week campaign, and given his time again he'd love to start campaigning sooner and market more. He'd also love to see more people taking a serious interest in and getting involved in politics. "I have really enjoyed it, the last five weeks of getting around and meeting people, getting their concerns," he said. "It's given me a lot knowledge and input into what's going on in the region." And as he's travelled the electorate and spoken to more people, he's seen that the issues he was campaigning for are real ones for many people. "Social housing is a big one, rising costs a huge issue," he said. "The dream of owning your own home is over the horizon."

Election holds message for major parties: Steve Karaitiana