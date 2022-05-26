Numbers lift, prices fluctuate at livestock sales

Numbers more than doubled to 770 at Monday's cattle sale and quality was mixed but fair. There was an increased offering of Bos Indicus cattle penned along with some good runs of well finished and feeder types cattle. The usual buyers were present and competing in a buoyant market. Yearling steers to feed lifted in price to sell from 530c to 699c/kg. Those to processors sold from 475c to 615c/kg. An excellent run of vendor bred steers sold back to the paddock and reached 725c/kg. A very good offering of yearling heifers jumped 20c with feeders paying from 540c to 600c/kg. The finished types to processors sold from 480c to 614c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 430c to 482c/kg. Cows also jumped 25c and more with heavy cows selling from 358c to 375c/kg. The secondary types received from 328c to 345c/kg. Numbers lifted to 23,650 at Tuesday's sheep sale with both lambs and mutton showing the increase. Lamb quality continues to be very mixed with an excellent run of heavy lambs offered along with the plainer secondary types. The usual buyers were present and competing in a market that fluctuated with quality. The better finished lambs held firm to a slightly better in places whilst the woolier and off types showed an easier trend. Trade lambs rated firm to $2 easier to receive from $164 to $198/head. Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $182 to $218/head. Extra heavyweights were also fairly steady dependent on quality with prices ranging from $213 to $290/head. Carcase prices averaged from 790 to 830c/kg. Merino lambs slipped $5 to $6 to sell from $167 to $215/head. Some large runs of store lambs reached $165/head. Mutton numbers were made up of mostly Merinos and prices continue to be strong. Heavy Merino ewes sold from $170 to $218/head. Crossbred ewes received $172 to $240/head. Market Reporter: Krystelle Ridley.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hzcDVwcC4bsDnzmZCVAZBh/83f95e53-655b-43cb-b20f-2bad32c912cf.jpg/r599_398_4496_2600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Numbers lift, prices fluctuate at livestock sales